Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Super Mario Bros. Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day

Pratt and Day will voice Mario and Luigi, respectively

super mario bros voice cast
Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 23, 2021 | 8:02pm ET

    The Super Mario Bros. animated film will hit theaters on December 21st, 2022, starring an all-star voice cast of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day. The news was announced Thursday (September 23rd) during the Nintendo Direct streaming event.

    Pratt and Day will play Mario and Luigi, respectively, in the new adaptation of the legendary Nintendo franchise. Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach.

    The all-star voice cast is rounded out by Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Chris Meledandri’s Illumination is co-producing the film with Nintendo mastermind and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto. The film will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go!), with a script by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part).

    “Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Meledandri said, announcing the cast during Nintendo Direct.

    Added Miyamoto: “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.”

    Advertisement

    screen shot 2017 11 15 at 4 18 15 pm Super Mario Bros. Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor Joy, and Charlie Day
     Editor's Pick
    Super Mario Bros. are returning to the big screen for new animated film

    The animated film will be the second feature-length Super Mario Bros. adaptation. The ill-fated 1993 Super Mario Bros. film starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper re-imagined Mario and Luigi as Brooklyn plumbers who are thrust into dystopian sci-fi underworld.

    Based on the cast announcement, we can only assume the animated film will stick closer to the plot of the video game franchise. Watch Miyamoto reveal the voice cast of the new Super Mario Bros. animated film during Nintendo Direct below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween Special: Watch

September 23, 2021

insane clown posse fbi documentary united states of insanity trailer

Insane Clown Posse Fight Back Against the FBI in Trailer for The United States of Insanity: Watch

September 23, 2021

johnny depp cancel culture no one is safe so far out of congrol

Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is "So Far Out of Hand" That "No One Is Safe"

September 22, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

 

Daniel Craig James Bond

Daniel Craig: "There Should Simply Be Better Parts for Women" Than James Bond

September 21, 2021

Many Saints Of Newark Review

The Many Saints of Newark Gives Vital Context for Sopranos Diehards: Review

September 21, 2021

the tragedy of macbeth trailer denzel washington frances mcdormand joel coen

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

September 21, 2021

halloween kills trailer michael myers unmasking watch

Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

September 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Super Mario Bros. Animated Film to Star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day

Menu Shop Search Sale