Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts with Our “Radiate Positivity” T-Shirt

Hurricane Ida and the resulting Tropical Depression forced the cancellation of Bonnaroo, a crushing blow to music fans across the country who were hungry to return to be The Farm. But let’s be honest, that’s far from the worst of the devastation this storm caused. That’s why we’ve decided to keep the Roo spirit alive while supporting relief efforts with our “Radiate Positivity” benefit T-shirt.

Our original design aims to celebrate the energy of one of America’s greatest music festivals, demonstrating that even the nastiest of weather can’t keep us down for long. And to help others get back on their feet, we’re donating 50% of net proceeds to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Thanks to our direct-to-garment printing process, we’re able to offer this shirt in a variety of colors: Watercolor Tie-Dye, Midnight Navy, Light Blue, Sand, Banana Cream, and Heather Gray.

Show your support and keep that positivity radiating by getting your shirt via the buy-now button below or at the Consequence Shop.

