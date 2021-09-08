Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts with Our “Radiate Positivity” T-Shirt

Even though Bonnaroo didn't happen, you can still keep the festival's spirit alive

radiate positivity bonnaroo hurricane ida cancellation benefit charity t-shirt merch
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2021 | 1:03pm ET

    Hurricane Ida and the resulting Tropical Depression forced the cancellation of Bonnaroo, a crushing blow to music fans across the country who were hungry to return to be The Farm. But let’s be honest, that’s far from the worst of the devastation this storm caused. That’s why we’ve decided to keep the Roo spirit alive while supporting relief efforts with our “Radiate Positivity” benefit T-shirt.

    Our original design aims to celebrate the energy of one of America’s greatest music festivals, demonstrating that even the nastiest of weather can’t keep us down for long. And to help others get back on their feet, we’re donating 50% of net proceeds to the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

    Thanks to our direct-to-garment printing process, we’re able to offer this shirt in a variety of colors: Watercolor Tie-Dye, Midnight Navy, Light Blue, Sand, Banana Cream, and Heather Gray.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Show your support and keep that positivity radiating by getting your shirt via the buy-now button below or at the Consequence Shop.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

elements shitshow festival edm fyre fest

Elements Festival Draws Fyre Fest Comparisons After Turning into Literal Shitshow

September 7, 2021

golden sand hip-hop destination festival lineup Riviera Maya mexico 50 cent tlc ludacris

Golden Sand Destination Hip-Hop Festival Brings 50 Cent, TLC, Ludacris to Riviera Maya

September 7, 2021

bonaroo concert september 4th phoebe bridgers brittany howard sylvan esso

Bonnaroo Announces Make-Up Concert with Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Sylvan Esso

September 2, 2021

Bonnaroo 2021 canceled

Bonnaroo Canceled Due to Unsafe Conditions Caused by Hurricane Ida

and August 31, 2021

 

Bonnaroo traffic schools close elementary Manchester Tennessee classes closed middle school kids students 2021 Bonnaroo music festival hurricane ida weather mud

Manchester, Tennessee Schools Close Due to Bonnaroo Traffic Changes Following Hurricane Ida

August 31, 2021

olympia festival loveoly summer fest jonathan richman scam

Olympia Music Festival Scammed by Fake Jonathan Richman

August 30, 2021

Morrissey riot fest

Morrissey Replacing Nine Inch Nails at Riot Fest, No Word on Who is Replacing Morrissey

August 19, 2021

Nine Inch Nails cancel 2021 concerts tour dates festivals pixies cleveland riot fest louder than life welcome to rockville

Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Remaining 2021 Concerts

August 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Support Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts with Our "Radiate Positivity" T-Shirt

Menu Shop Search Sale