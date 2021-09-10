Menu
Syd Drops New Single “Right Track” Featuring Smino: Stream

A feel-good love tune from the member of The Internet

Syd, photo by Swurve
September 10, 2021 | 1:32pm ET

    Back in February, Syd returned with her first solo music in nearly four years. The Internet member has been keeping herself busy since, leading up to today’s release of her new single “Right Track,” which features vocals from Smino. Stream it below.

    “Right Track” is a love song that stays true to Syd’s usual laidback R&B groove. Backed by a fluttering, Latin-influenced guitar riff, the track details the beginnings of a relationship that’s going well, and the excitement of taking things to the next step. “Everything feels so right, don’t you love it when things go right?” Syd coos in the bridge. “Now can somebody tell me why you would fight that?”

    Along with the new single, Syd has also announced her only show of 2021, where she’ll take the stage with the LA Philharmonic at The Ford on September 22nd. A limited number of free tickets will be available starting Friday, September 10th at 5:00 p.m. PT. RSVP here before spots run out.

    “Right Track” follows Syd’s singles from earlier this year, the anti-Valentine’s Day ballad “Fast Car” and July’s “Missing Out.” The Internet’s last album, Hive Mind, arrived in 2018.

