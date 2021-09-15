Sylvan Esso on the Bonnaroo Superjam That Wasn’t

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where were you when you got word that Bonnaroo 2021 was not happening? Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso were in the middle of practicing for their Superjam set, a special collaborative show that’s always one of the most anticipated of Roo.

Meath and Sanborn joined Lord Taco and Barry from The What Podcast to share what it was like learning that the festival had been canceled by a storm. The duo also give some insight about what they had planned: “I wanted to take Superjam and turn it into the wedding band of dreams,” revealed Meath. “Which mainly means giving everybody permission to sing the wildest, schlockiest [songs], or songs that just have touched their hearts that they would never do because it’s overdone.”

See what else Sylvan Esso have to say about the Bonnaroo Superjam that wasn’t in the episode above. You can also read our review of the band’s makeup show with Pheobe Bridgers and Brittany Howard.

Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

