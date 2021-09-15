Menu
Sylvan Esso on the Bonnaroo Superjam That Wasn’t

The duo reveal where they were when they learned their star-studded collaboration wouldn't happen

Sylvan Esso, photo by Shervin Lainze
Sylvan Esso, photo by Shervin Lainze
September 15, 2021 | 1:08pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS 

    Where were you when you got word that Bonnaroo 2021 was not happening? Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso were in the middle of practicing for their Superjam set, a special collaborative show that’s always one of the most anticipated of Roo.

    Meath and Sanborn joined Lord Taco and Barry from The What Podcast to share what it was like learning that the festival had been canceled by a storm. The duo also give some insight about what they had planned: “I wanted to take Superjam and turn it into the wedding band of dreams,” revealed Meath. “Which mainly means giving everybody permission to sing the wildest, schlockiest [songs], or songs that just have touched their hearts that they would never do because it’s overdone.”

    Related Video

    See what else Sylvan Esso have to say about the Bonnaroo Superjam that wasn’t in the episode above. You can also read our review of the band’s makeup show with Pheobe Bridgers and Brittany Howard.

    Editor’s Note: We’re keeping the spirit of Bonnaroo alive while supporting those in need of relief following Hurricane Ida with our new “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop. A portion of proceeds will be going to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the storm, so grab yours now at the shop or via the buy-now button below.

    Phoebe Bridgers Bonnaroo
    In Lieu of ‘Roo: A Recap of Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso in Nashville

    Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

    Subscribe to The What using the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs.

