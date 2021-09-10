Menu
SZA Shares New Song “The Anonymous Ones”: Stream

Written specifically for the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen

sza the anonymous ones new song stream
SZA, photo by Kaela Roffman
September 10, 2021 | 10:57am ET

    As SZA fans await news of her next album, the New Jersey singer has unveiled “The Anonymous Ones,” a new song off the soundtrack to the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Stream it below.

    The track was written specifically for the coming-of-age movie by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Amandla Stenberg. The latter artist stars as Alana Beck and performs the song in the Dear Evan Hansen musical film, which hits theaters nationwide on September 24th. Production was handled by Rob Bisel and frequent SZA collaborator Carter Lang.

    “The Anonymous Ones” features SZA pointing out that everyone has hidden insecurities and fears no matter how well they seem put together. “All those anonymous ones/ Never name the quiet pain they bury,” the TDE signee sings. “Keep on keeping secrets that they think they have to hide/ What if everybody’s secret is they have that secret side?”

    Related Video

    While a soundtrack cut isn’t exactly what fans have been hoping for, perhaps it can tide them over until SZA finally drops “Shirt,” the single she has been teasing since at least March. Last month, she shared a three-pack of new tracks she dubbed “random thoughts” titled “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird.”

    We’re still awaiting word on SZA’s follow-up to her 2017 breakout, Ctrl. Singles that could appear on the currently untitled project include the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Different,” “Good Days.” and the aforementioned “Shirt.” Sporadic singles aside, SZA has recently hopped on songs by Doja Cat (“Kiss Me More”), labelmate Isaiah Rashad (“Score”), and James Blake (“Coming Back”).

