Tasha Announces New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Shares “Perfect Wife”: Stream

Chicago singer-songwriter returns on November 5th

Tasha, photo by Alexa Viscius
September 7, 2021 | 1:09pm ET

    The first leaves in Chicago are beginning to turn, which means it’s the perfect weather to listen to the Windy City’s own Tasha. The singer/songwriter has announced her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, out November 5th, and shared the lead single “Perfect Wife.”

    The follow-up to 2018’s Alone at Last was produced by Tasha alongside Eric Littman. As she tells it, the new album shows significant artistic growth. “When I made Alone at Last, I had only been writing songs for two years. I hardly even knew what kind of song writer I was,” she said in a statement. “But this record feels much stronger as far as a representation of my songwriter and musicianship. I did feel like I was piloting it in a way that I haven’t really felt before.”

    You can hear some of that self-confidence on the gorgeous new song “Perfect Wife.” Tasha sings of the rewards of a mature romance, capturing the tipsy joys of a night out with your favorite person. “Let’s find some place we can go out and dance,” she sings. “You wear your hair down I’ll wear my favorite pants/ On the floor I’ll be stunned every time/ Truth is darling you’re such a perfect wife.”

    The track comes with a video directed by coool (John TerEick and Jake Nokovic). It shows Tasha dancing with all the exuberance of a Broadway musical, and you can check it out below.

    Tell Me What You Miss the Most arrives November 5th via Father/Daughter records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onwards for the album artwork and tracklist. Previously, she shared the single “Lake Superior,” and over the last 18 months she dropped the loosies “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?” and “But There’s Still the Moon.”

    Later this year, Tasha will embark on a tour, and while tickets are available through her website, you can also keep an eye on the secondary market here.

    Tell Me What You Miss the Most Artwork:

    tasha new album tell me what you miss the most new song single perfect wife stream

    Tell Me What You Miss the Most Tracklist:
    01. Bed Song 1
    02. History
    03. Perfect Wife
    04. Sorry’s Not Enough
    05. Love Interlude
    06. Dream Still
    07. Burton Island
    08. Lake Superior
    09. Year From Now
    10. Bed Song 2

