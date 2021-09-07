Tasha Announces New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, Shares “Perfect Wife”: Stream

The first leaves in Chicago are beginning to turn, which means it’s the perfect weather to listen to the Windy City’s own Tasha. The singer/songwriter has announced her new album Tell Me What You Miss the Most, out November 5th, and shared the lead single “Perfect Wife.”

The follow-up to 2018’s Alone at Last was produced by Tasha alongside Eric Littman. As she tells it, the new album shows significant artistic growth. “When I made Alone at Last, I had only been writing songs for two years. I hardly even knew what kind of song writer I was,” she said in a statement. “But this record feels much stronger as far as a representation of my songwriter and musicianship. I did feel like I was piloting it in a way that I haven’t really felt before.”

You can hear some of that self-confidence on the gorgeous new song “Perfect Wife.” Tasha sings of the rewards of a mature romance, capturing the tipsy joys of a night out with your favorite person. “Let’s find some place we can go out and dance,” she sings. “You wear your hair down I’ll wear my favorite pants/ On the floor I’ll be stunned every time/ Truth is darling you’re such a perfect wife.”

The track comes with a video directed by coool (John TerEick and Jake Nokovic). It shows Tasha dancing with all the exuberance of a Broadway musical, and you can check it out below.

Tell Me What You Miss the Most arrives November 5th via Father/Daughter records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onwards for the album artwork and tracklist. Previously, she shared the single “Lake Superior,” and over the last 18 months she dropped the loosies “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?” and “But There’s Still the Moon.”

Later this year, Tasha will embark on a tour, and while tickets are available through her website, you can also keep an eye on the secondary market here.

Tell Me What You Miss the Most Artwork:

Tell Me What You Miss the Most Tracklist:

01. Bed Song 1

02. History

03. Perfect Wife

04. Sorry’s Not Enough

05. Love Interlude

06. Dream Still

07. Burton Island

08. Lake Superior

09. Year From Now

10. Bed Song 2

