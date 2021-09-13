Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen on Death by Rock and Roll and Her Love of Soundgarden

The singer also tells us about the bands that led her to rock music

kyle meredith with the pretty reckless Taylor Momsen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 13, 2021 | 3:15pm ET

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

kyle meredith with sleigh bells texis new album

Sleigh Bells on New Album Texis: “Subtlety Has Never Been Our Thing”

September 10, 2021

kyle meredith with jxdn podcast

jxdn on Finding His Scream, Silverstein and Lil Uzi Vert's Influence, and New Songs

September 8, 2021

kyle meredith with the band camino

The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

September 7, 2021

kyle meredith with a flock of seagulls podcast interview

A Flock of Seagulls on String Theory, the Magic of the '80s, and a New Album

September 3, 2021

 

kyle meredith with gave liedman netflix q-force podcast

Gabe Liedman on the Queer Forward Comedy of Netflix’s Q-Force

September 1, 2021

kyle meredith with jojo trying not the think about it EP

JoJo on How Mental Health, Depression, and Joni Mitchell's Blue Shaped Her New EP

August 30, 2021

kyle meredith with aaron dessner big red machine the national taylor swift

Aaron Dessner on Big Red Machine, The National’s Future, and Working with Taylor Swift

August 27, 2021

kmw doug cosmo of creedence clearwater revival photo by brent clifford

Creedence Clearwater Revival's Doug “Cosmo” Clifford on Vault Albums and Retiring CCR

August 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on Death by Rock and Roll and Her Love of Soundgarden

Menu Shop Search Sale