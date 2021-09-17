Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of “Wildest Dreams” After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

Over on TikTok, Taylor Swift’s 2015 single “Wildest Dreams” is trending due to the #slowzoom challenge. The pop singer (who recently joined the app herself) has responded by offering fans her re-recorded version of the 1989 cut.

Swifties have actually heard a preview of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” before. It was first teased in the trailer for the Dreamworks film Spirit Untamed, and a lyric video teaser was later released to the movie’s YouTube channel this past May. Now, you can stream the full version below, and watch Swift’s contribution to the #slowzoom challenge here.

Swift has yet to reveal when her full re-recording of 1989 will drop. Up next, she is slated to share Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19th — something she notes in her TikTok video with the text, “You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989.” The upcoming record follows Swift’s April re-release of 2008’s Fearless.

This series of re-recorded albums is part of Swift’s bid to regain control of the master recordings of her first six studio albums after music mogul Scooter Braun acquired her former label home, Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million in August 2019. Braun later sold her masters last November as part of a deal with investment fund Shamrock Holdings. One can see how an old version of “Wildest Dreams” trending on the biggest social media platform forced Swift’s hands for an early debut.

Hi! Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version 😘😘😘😘https://t.co/dZSBbSCcxV pic.twitter.com/MecFvUPNJb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 17, 2021

