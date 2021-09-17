Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of “Wildest Dreams” After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

A preview of the track was previously heard in the trailer for the Dreamworks film Spirit Untamed

taylor swift wildest dreams taylors version stream
Taylor Swift
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 17, 2021 | 11:15am ET

    Over on TikTok, Taylor Swift’s 2015 single “Wildest Dreams” is trending due to the #slowzoom challenge. The pop singer (who recently joined the app herself) has responded by offering fans her re-recorded version of the 1989 cut.

    Swifties have actually heard a preview of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” before. It was first teased in the trailer for the Dreamworks film Spirit Untamed, and a lyric video teaser was later released to the movie’s YouTube channel this past May. Now, you can stream the full version below, and watch Swift’s contribution to the #slowzoom challenge here.

    Swift has yet to reveal when her full re-recording of 1989 will drop. Up next, she is slated to share Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 19th — something she notes in her TikTok video with the text, “You set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989.” The upcoming record follows Swift’s April re-release of 2008’s Fearless.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This series of re-recorded albums is part of Swift’s bid to regain control of the master recordings of her first six studio albums after music mogul Scooter Braun acquired her former label home, Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, for a reported $300 million in August 2019. Braun later sold her masters last November as part of a deal with investment fund Shamrock Holdings. One can see how an old version of “Wildest Dreams” trending on the biggest social media platform forced Swift’s hands for an early debut.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

john 5 que pasa dave mustaine

John 5 Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Que Pasa" Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

mini trees always in motion new album stream track by track

Mini Trees Breaks Down Debut Album Always in Motion Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

lil nas x montero new album stream

Lil Nas X Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album Montero: Stream

September 16, 2021

placebo Beautiful James new song track stream

Placebo Return with "Beautiful James," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

September 16, 2021

death from above 1979 journey don't stop believin

Death From Above 1979 Cover Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'": Stream

September 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale