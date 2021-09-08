The Aftermath of Bonnaroo’s Cancelation on The What Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

A week ago, we were supposed to be getting ready to return to Manchester, Tennessee for Bonnaroo. Instead, Hurricane Ida rolled through and canceled everyone’s plans.

Okay, so we saw the storm coming, but we didn’t anticipate it coming like this. We certainly didn’t think “too much water” would be the reason Bonnaroo wouldn’t happen for the second year in a row. After the year we’ve had, who did?

Advertisement

Related Video

With what should have been ‘Roo weekend behind us, Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco of The What Podcast gather again to discuss whether the cancellation of Bonnaroo was the right call, how people made the best of the situation, and where things might go from here.

Editor’s Note: To keep the spirit of Bonnaroo alive while supporting those in need of relief following Hurricane Ida, check out Consequence’s new “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop. A portion of proceeds will be going to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the storm. Get yours at the shop or via the buy-now button below.

Since 2018, The What has gone from a way for two ‘Roo vets to talk about their favorite thing in the world into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, in addition to the touring industry in general. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

Advertisement

Make sure you’re subscribed to The What using the links above, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?