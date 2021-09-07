Menu
The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

Memphis trio also ponder the question, “When did it become so cool to be so sad?”

kyle meredith with the band camino
Kyle Meredith With The Band CAMINO, photo courtesy of band
September 7, 2021 | 12:54pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    The Band CAMINO join the Kyle Meredith With podcast to discuss their debut album and the journey from a small Memphis, Tennessee band to their breakout success.

    Members Jeffrey Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess talk about their first touring van, working in a group with three vocalists, and the magic of the lost art of a blazing guitar solo. The trio also get into the themes of the record, proper use of swear words, and their tour.

    The Band CAMINO’s self-titled debut is out September 10th, with the band prepping to hit the road with Dan + Shay in support of the LP. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

