The Band CAMINO on Curse Words, Guitar Solos, and Their Debut Album

The Band CAMINO join the Kyle Meredith With podcast to discuss their debut album and the journey from a small Memphis, Tennessee band to their breakout success.

Members Jeffrey Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess talk about their first touring van, working in a group with three vocalists, and the magic of the lost art of a blazing guitar solo. The trio also get into the themes of the record, proper use of swear words, and their tour.

The Band CAMINO’s self-titled debut is out September 10th, with the band prepping to hit the road with Dan + Shay in support of the LP. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

