The Black Keys Announce 10th Anniversary Edition of El Camino

The Black Keys are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album El Camino, and it turns out there’s still gold on the ceiling. The band has announced El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), a newly remastered version of the studio set dropping on November 5th via Nonesuch Records.

The remastered album is paired with a previously unreleased recording of a concert in Portland, Maine. A Super Deluxe Edition also features the band’s 2012 appearance on Zane Lowe’s BBC Radio 1 show and a 2011 session at Electro-Vox Recording Studios in Hollywood.

The Super Deluxe Edition is available in 5xLP or 4xCD format and also includes a brand new photo book, limited edition poster and lithograph, and a “new car scent” air freshener perfect for fans to rock in their own rides.

Additionally, the Grammy Award-winning album (for Best Rock Album as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance) comes in 3xLP special fan club version all-white vinyl or standard black edition. Pre-orders for the album in all its varieties are happening now in The Black Keys’ official web store.

In celebration of the anniversary, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney enlisted Derrick T. Tuggle to reprise his role from the original “Lonely Boy” video for a brand new album trailer. Watch the clip and check out the complete tracklist below.

Back in May, the rockers released their new blues covers album Delta Kream, and Carney sat down exclusively with Consequence to chat about their approach to honoring the Mississippi Hill Country artists who inspired the studio effort.

El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Remastered El Camino Album

01. Lonely Boy

02. Dead and Gone

03. Gold on the Ceiling

04. Little Black Submarines

05. Money Maker

06. Run Right Back

07. Sister

08. Hell of a Season

09. Stop Stop

10. Nova Baby

11. Mind Eraser

Live in Portland, ME

01. Howlin’ for You

02. Next Girl

03. Run Right Back

04. Same Old Thing

05. Dead and Gone

06. Gold on the Ceiling

07. Thickfreakness

08. Girl is on My Mind

09. I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch

10. Little Black Submarines

11. Money Maker

12. Strange Times

13. Chop and Change

14. Nova Baby

15. Ten Cent Pistol

16. Tighten Up

17. Lonely Boy

18. Everlasting Light

19. She’s Long Gone

20. I Got Mine

Zane Lowe BBC Session*

01. Howlin’ for You

02. Next Girl

03. Gold on the Ceiling

04. Thickfreakness

05. I’ll Be Your Man

06. Your Touch

07. Little Black Submarines

08. Dead and Gone

09. Yeah

10. Tighten Up

11. Lonely Boy

12. I Got Mine

Electro Vox Session*

01. Dead and Gone

02. Gold on the Ceiling

03. Howlin’ For You

04. Lonely Boy

05. Money Maker

06. Next Girl

07. Run Right Back

08.Sister

09. Tighten Up

* = Super Deluxe Edition only