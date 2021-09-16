The Black Keys Announce 10th Anniversary Edition of El Camino

The Black Keys are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album El Camino, and it turns out there’s still gold on the ceiling. The band has announced El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), a newly remastered version of the studio set dropping on November 5th via Nonesuch Records.
The remastered album is paired with a previously unreleased recording of a concert in Portland, Maine. A Super Deluxe Edition also features the band’s 2012 appearance on Zane Lowe’s BBC Radio 1 show and a 2011 session at Electro-Vox Recording Studios in Hollywood.
The Super Deluxe Edition is available in 5xLP or 4xCD format and also includes a brand new photo book, limited edition poster and lithograph, and a “new car scent” air freshener perfect for fans to rock in their own rides.
Additionally, the Grammy Award-winning album (for Best Rock Album as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance) comes in 3xLP special fan club version all-white vinyl or standard black edition. Pre-orders for the album in all its varieties are happening now in The Black Keys’ official web store.
In celebration of the anniversary, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney enlisted Derrick T. Tuggle to reprise his role from the original “Lonely Boy” video for a brand new album trailer. Watch the clip and check out the complete tracklist below.
Back in May, the rockers released their new blues covers album Delta Kream, and Carney sat down exclusively with Consequence to chat about their approach to honoring the Mississippi Hill Country artists who inspired the studio effort.
El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
Remastered El Camino Album
01. Lonely Boy
02. Dead and Gone
03. Gold on the Ceiling
04. Little Black Submarines
05. Money Maker
06. Run Right Back
07. Sister
08. Hell of a Season
09. Stop Stop
10. Nova Baby
11. Mind Eraser
Live in Portland, ME
01. Howlin’ for You
02. Next Girl
03. Run Right Back
04. Same Old Thing
05. Dead and Gone
06. Gold on the Ceiling
07. Thickfreakness
08. Girl is on My Mind
09. I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch
10. Little Black Submarines
11. Money Maker
12. Strange Times
13. Chop and Change
14. Nova Baby
15. Ten Cent Pistol
16. Tighten Up
17. Lonely Boy
18. Everlasting Light
19. She’s Long Gone
20. I Got Mine
Zane Lowe BBC Session*
01. Howlin’ for You
02. Next Girl
03. Gold on the Ceiling
04. Thickfreakness
05. I’ll Be Your Man
06. Your Touch
07. Little Black Submarines
08. Dead and Gone
09. Yeah
10. Tighten Up
11. Lonely Boy
12. I Got Mine
Electro Vox Session*
01. Dead and Gone
02. Gold on the Ceiling
03. Howlin’ For You
04. Lonely Boy
05. Money Maker
06. Next Girl
07. Run Right Back
08.Sister
09. Tighten Up
* = Super Deluxe Edition only