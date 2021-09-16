Menu
The Black Keys Announce 10th Anniversary Edition of El Camino

The 5-LP, 4-CD set includes the newly remastered album, an unreleased live recording, and more

the black keys el camino 10th anniversary edition trailer
The Black Keys, photo courtesy of the artist
September 16, 2021 | 12:27pm ET

    The Black Keys are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album El Camino, and it turns out there’s still gold on the ceiling. The band has announced El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), a newly remastered version of the studio set dropping on November 5th via Nonesuch Records.

    The remastered album is paired with a previously unreleased recording of a concert in Portland, Maine. A Super Deluxe Edition also features the band’s 2012 appearance on Zane Lowe’s BBC Radio 1 show and a 2011 session at Electro-Vox Recording Studios in Hollywood.

    The Super Deluxe Edition is available in 5xLP or 4xCD format and also includes a brand new photo book, limited edition poster and lithograph, and a “new car scent” air freshener perfect for fans to rock in their own rides.

    Related Video

    Additionally, the Grammy Award-winning album (for Best Rock Album as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance) comes in 3xLP special fan club version all-white vinyl or standard black edition. Pre-orders for the album in all its varieties are happening now in The Black Keys’ official web store.

    Best Governors Ball Performances
     Editor's Pick
    10 Best Governors Ball Performances of All Time

    In celebration of the anniversary, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney enlisted Derrick T. Tuggle to reprise his role from the original “Lonely Boy” video for a brand new album trailer. Watch the clip and check out the complete tracklist below.

    Back in May, the rockers released their new blues covers album Delta Kream, and Carney sat down exclusively with Consequence to chat about their approach to honoring the Mississippi Hill Country artists who inspired the studio effort.

    El Camino (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    Remastered El Camino Album
    01. Lonely Boy
    02. Dead and Gone
    03. Gold on the Ceiling
    04. Little Black Submarines
    05. Money Maker
    06. Run Right Back
    07. Sister
    08. Hell of a Season
    09. Stop Stop
    10. Nova Baby
    11. Mind Eraser

    Live in Portland, ME
    01. Howlin’ for You
    02. Next Girl
    03. Run Right Back
    04. Same Old Thing
    05. Dead and Gone
    06. Gold on the Ceiling
    07. Thickfreakness
    08. Girl is on My Mind
    09. I’ll Be Your Man / Your Touch
    10. Little Black Submarines
    11. Money Maker
    12. Strange Times
    13. Chop and Change
    14. Nova Baby
    15. Ten Cent Pistol
    16. Tighten Up
    17. Lonely Boy
    18. Everlasting Light
    19. She’s Long Gone
    20. I Got Mine

    Zane Lowe BBC Session*
    01. Howlin’ for You
    02. Next Girl
    03. Gold on the Ceiling
    04. Thickfreakness
    05. I’ll Be Your Man
    06. Your Touch
    07. Little Black Submarines
    08. Dead and Gone
    09. Yeah
    10. Tighten Up
    11. Lonely Boy
    12. I Got Mine

    Electro Vox Session*
    01. Dead and Gone
    02. Gold on the Ceiling
    03. Howlin’ For You
    04. Lonely Boy
    05. Money Maker
    06. Next Girl
    07. Run Right Back
    08.Sister
    09. Tighten Up

    * = Super Deluxe Edition only

