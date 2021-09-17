A24 Drops First Trailer for The Humans with Beanie Feldstein & Steven Yeun: Watch

The Humans are about to arrive. Today, A24 unveiled the first official trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play. Watch it below.

Based on the 2016 one-act by Stephen Karam, the movie tells the story of the Blake family over a single Thanksgiving Day hosted by youngest daughter Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend Richard (Steven Yeun) at their rundown apartment in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Also starring Richard Jenkins as father Erik, Jayne Houdyshell as mother Dierdre, Amy Schumer as elder sister Aimee, and June Squibb as grandmother Momo, The Humans made its world premiere last week at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Karam, it’s set to hit theaters and Showtime, rather appropriately, on the day before Thanksgiving (November 24th.)

Advertisement

Related Video

Prior to its wide release, the quiet adaptation has not been without its share of controversy — in April, Scott Rudin was removed from the production as a producer following allegations of years of abusive behavior in the workplace. Following its premiere at TIFF, it was also reported by the CBC that someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 had also attended the screening.

While Feldstein is currently lighting up the small screen as Monica Lewinsky in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment for FX, she’s next set to take on the titular role in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

For his part, the extremely famous Walking Dead alum (RIP, Glenn!) will next star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Nope alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

Advertisement