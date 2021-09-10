Menu
Metallica Release 53-Song Blacklist Covers Album: Stream

Featuring contributions from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, and more

metallica blacklist stream
Metallica in 1991 (via Elektra)
September 10, 2021 | 12:27am ET

    Metallica have released The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation. The album features 53 artists covering the 12 songs from “The Black Album.” All proceeds from the release benefit a charity of each artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

    The band announced the compilation at the same time as the “Black Album” Super Deluxe Edition box set. Both celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal heavy metal album that launched Metallica to superstardom.

    Each week leading up to the September 10th digital release, the band shared new covers from the Blacklist. From Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” to Weezer taking on “Enter Sandman” to St. Vincent shredding through “Sad But True,” the covers have been a highly entertaining pastime for Metallica fans and non-metal listeners alike.

    Related Video

    Other notable artists that contributed to the Blacklist include Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Moses Sumney, The Hu, and more.

    The compilation is now available on digital streaming platforms, and will arrive on CD and vinyl on October 1st. Pre-order physical copies via Metallica’s website.

    As mentioned, Metallica have also released a super deluxe remastered 30th anniversary box set edition of “The Black Album,” featuring rarities, demos, live recordings, and more. The box set is now available digitally and physically via Metallica’s website and Amazon.

    You can stream The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation and the super deluxe “Black Album” box set below.

    The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:
    Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
    Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
    Ghost – Enter Sandman
    Juanes – Enter Sandman
    Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
    Weezer – Enter Sandman
    Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
    Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
    Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
    Royal Blood – Sad but True
    St. Vincent – Sad but True
    White Reaper – Sad but True
    Yb – Sad but True
    Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
    The Chats – Holier Than Thou
    Off! – Holier Than Thou
    Pup – Holier Than Thou
    Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
    Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
    Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
    Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
    Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
    Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
    José Madero – The Unforgiven
    Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
    J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
    Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
    The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
    Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
    Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
    Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
    Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
    The Hu – Through the Never
    Tomi Owó – Through the Never
    Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
    Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
    Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
    Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
    Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
    Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
    Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
    My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
    Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
    Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
    Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
    Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
    Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
    Idles – The God That Failed
    Imelda May – The God That Failed
    Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
    Izïa – My Friend of Misery
    Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
    Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within

