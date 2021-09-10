Metallica Release 53-Song Blacklist Covers Album: Stream

Metallica have released The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation. The album features 53 artists covering the 12 songs from “The Black Album.” All proceeds from the release benefit a charity of each artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.
The band announced the compilation at the same time as the “Black Album” Super Deluxe Edition box set. Both celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal heavy metal album that launched Metallica to superstardom.
Each week leading up to the September 10th digital release, the band shared new covers from the Blacklist. From Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” to Weezer taking on “Enter Sandman” to St. Vincent shredding through “Sad But True,” the covers have been a highly entertaining pastime for Metallica fans and non-metal listeners alike.
Other notable artists that contributed to the Blacklist include Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Moses Sumney, The Hu, and more.
The compilation is now available on digital streaming platforms, and will arrive on CD and vinyl on October 1st. Pre-order physical copies via Metallica’s website.
As mentioned, Metallica have also released a super deluxe remastered 30th anniversary box set edition of “The Black Album,” featuring rarities, demos, live recordings, and more. The box set is now available digitally and physically via Metallica’s website and Amazon.
You can stream The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation and the super deluxe “Black Album” box set below.
The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:
Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman
Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman
Ghost – Enter Sandman
Juanes – Enter Sandman
Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman
Weezer – Enter Sandman
Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True
Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True
Royal Blood – Sad but True
St. Vincent – Sad but True
White Reaper – Sad but True
Yb – Sad but True
Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou
The Chats – Holier Than Thou
Off! – Holier Than Thou
Pup – Holier Than Thou
Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou
Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven
Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven
Diet Cig – the Unforgiven
Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven
Ha*ash – The Unforgiven
José Madero – The Unforgiven
Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven
J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam
Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam
The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam
Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam
Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters
Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me
Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me
The Hu – Through the Never
Tomi Owó – Through the Never
Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters
Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters
Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters
Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters
Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters
Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters
Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters
My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters
Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters
Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters
Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters
Tresor – Nothing Else Matters
Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man
Idles – The God That Failed
Imelda May – The God That Failed
Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery
Izïa – My Friend of Misery
Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery
Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within