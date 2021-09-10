Metallica Release 53-Song Blacklist Covers Album: Stream

Metallica have released The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation. The album features 53 artists covering the 12 songs from “The Black Album.” All proceeds from the release benefit a charity of each artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

The band announced the compilation at the same time as the “Black Album” Super Deluxe Edition box set. Both celebrate the 30th anniversary of the seminal heavy metal album that launched Metallica to superstardom.

Each week leading up to the September 10th digital release, the band shared new covers from the Blacklist. From Miley Cyrus’ rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” to Weezer taking on “Enter Sandman” to St. Vincent shredding through “Sad But True,” the covers have been a highly entertaining pastime for Metallica fans and non-metal listeners alike.

Other notable artists that contributed to the Blacklist include Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, J Balvin, Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Cage the Elephant, Kamasi Washington, Portugal. the Man, IDLES, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Moses Sumney, The Hu, and more.

The compilation is now available on digital streaming platforms, and will arrive on CD and vinyl on October 1st. Pre-order physical copies via Metallica’s website.

As mentioned, Metallica have also released a super deluxe remastered 30th anniversary box set edition of “The Black Album,” featuring rarities, demos, live recordings, and more. The box set is now available digitally and physically via Metallica’s website and Amazon.

You can stream The Metallica Blacklist charity covers compilation and the super deluxe “Black Album” box set below.

The Metallica Blacklist Tracklist:

Alessia Cara & the Warning – Enter Sandman

Mac Demarco – Enter Sandman

Ghost – Enter Sandman

Juanes – Enter Sandman

Rina Sawayama – Enter Sandman

Weezer – Enter Sandman

Sam Fender – Sad but True (Live)

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sad but True

Mexican Institute of Sound Feat. La Perla & Gera Mx – Sad but True

Royal Blood – Sad but True

St. Vincent – Sad but True

White Reaper – Sad but True

Yb – Sad but True

Biffy Clyro – Holier Than Thou

The Chats – Holier Than Thou

Off! – Holier Than Thou

Pup – Holier Than Thou

Corey Taylor – Holier Than Thou

Cage the Elephant – the Unforgiven

Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – the Unforgiven

Diet Cig – the Unforgiven

Flatbush Zombies Feat. Dj Scratch – the Unforgiven

Ha*ash – The Unforgiven

José Madero – The Unforgiven

Moses Sumney – The Unforgiven

J Balvin – Wherever I May Roam

Chase & Status Feat. Backroad Gee – Wherever I May Roam

The Neptunes – Wherever I May Roam

Jon Pardi – Wherever I May Roam

Sebastian – Don’t Tread on Else Matters

Portugal. The Man Feat. Aaron Beam – Don’t Tread on Me

Volbeat – Don’t Tread on Me

The Hu – Through the Never

Tomi Owó – Through the Never

Phoebe Bridgers – Nothing Else Matters

Miley Cyrus Feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – Nothing Else Matters

Dave Gahan – Nothing Else Matters

Mickey Guyton – Nothing Else Matters

Dermot Kennedy – Nothing Else Matters

Mon Laferte – Nothing Else Matters

Igor Levit – Nothing Else Matters

My Morning Jacket – Nothing Else Matters

Pg Roxette – Nothing Else Matters

Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters

Chris Stapleton – Nothing Else Matters

Tresor – Nothing Else Matters

Goodnight, Texas – of Wolf and Man

Idles – The God That Failed

Imelda May – The God That Failed

Cherry Glazerr – My Friend of Misery

Izïa – My Friend of Misery

Kamasi Washington – My Friend of Misery

Rodrigo Y Gabriela – the Struggle Within

