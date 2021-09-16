The Moldy Peaches Announce Archival Set Origin Story: 1994-1999

Though they’re best known for their appearance on the soundtrack to the film Juno, the history of The Moldy Peaches dates years before “Anyone Else but You” came to be. The anti-folk duo are offering some eye-opening context to their cult legacy with Origin Story: 1994-1999, an archival set that compiles songs, unreleased demos, live tracks, and poems from their earliest days together. The collection arrives on February 25th, 2022 via ORG Music.

Adam Green and Kimya Dawson formed The Moldy Peaches in New York in the late ’90s, reaching mainstream success when Michael Cera and Elliott Page covered their 2001 track “Anyone Else But You” for Juno in 2007. With the band on hiatus, Origin Story: 1994-1999 is a long-overdue look at their formation and rise in New York City’s DIY scene.

Along with standard black LP, CD, and cassette physical formats, ORG Music is also offering a peach swirl vinyl edition that comes with an exclusive insert featuring art and poetry from Dawson; preorders are now ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist to Origin Story: 1994-1999 below.

Back in 2018, Dawson joined Neko Case on her North American tour, while Green recently contributed to a covers compilation honoring the late Daniel Johnston.

Origin Story: 1994-1999 Artwork:

Origin Story: 1994-1999 Tracklist:

01. Wake Up

02. Moldy Peaches In Da House

03. Lil Bunny Foo Foo

04. Bleeding Heart

05. Flea Circus

06. Times Are Bad

07. On Top (Live at Oasis Bar)

08. Ode to Girls Who Write Odes to Kurt Cobain

09. Ugly Child

10. Shame

11. Punching Bag

12. Candyland

13. I Wish I Was Ben Lee

14. County Fair

15. Stop That Train Today

16. Little Bunny Foo Foo (Live at Sidewalk Café)

17. Put Your Mama in a Headlock

18. The Shoes That He Died In

19. Royal Family

20. We’ll Always Be Us

21. Moon With Rocks

