Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Evergreen”: Stream

A leftover track from the Made of Rain sessions

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream
The Psychedelic Furs, photo by Reed Davis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 1, 2021 | 1:39pm ET

    Last year, The Psychedelic Furs made a worth-the-wait comeback with Made of Rain, their first proper album in almost three decades. Over a year after its release, the post-punk icons are finally hitting the road again; to rev up the excitement around the upcoming Made of Rain tour, The Psychedelic Furs have shared the single “Evergreen.”

    “Evergreen” is a leftover track from the Made of Rain recording sessions, produced by the band alongside studio wiz David Maurice and Guns ‘n’ Roses’ Richard Fortus. Built atop cocophonus guitars, the song feels right in line with the moody, shoegazey direction the band took on Made of Rain. Vocalist Richard Butler describes it as “a song about memory and the passing of time.” Listen to “Evergreen” below.

    The Psychedelic Furs’ 2021 tour kicks off this month, taking the band through North America and Europe. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

injury reserve superman that new song video stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

bachelor i see it now new single stream

Bachelor Release New Single "I See It Now": Stream

September 1, 2021

ka a martyrs reward new album listen stream rapper brownsville

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr's Reward: Stream

September 1, 2021

 

Nell Smith Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Team with 13-Year-Old Fan Nell Smith for Nick Cave Covers Album

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 ep announcement here to dance new song stream

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single "Here to Dance": Stream

September 1, 2021

lindsey buckingham on the wrong side new single stream

Lindsey Buckingham Unleashes a "Scream" with New Single: Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale