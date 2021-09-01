The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song “Evergreen”: Stream

Last year, The Psychedelic Furs made a worth-the-wait comeback with Made of Rain, their first proper album in almost three decades. Over a year after its release, the post-punk icons are finally hitting the road again; to rev up the excitement around the upcoming Made of Rain tour, The Psychedelic Furs have shared the single “Evergreen.”

“Evergreen” is a leftover track from the Made of Rain recording sessions, produced by the band alongside studio wiz David Maurice and Guns ‘n’ Roses’ Richard Fortus. Built atop cocophonus guitars, the song feels right in line with the moody, shoegazey direction the band took on Made of Rain. Vocalist Richard Butler describes it as “a song about memory and the passing of time.” Listen to “Evergreen” below.

The Psychedelic Furs’ 2021 tour kicks off this month, taking the band through North America and Europe. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

