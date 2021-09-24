Menu
The Regrettes Share Existential New Single “Monday”: Stream

Olivia Rodrigo makes an appearance in the music video

The Regrettes, photo courtesy of the artist
September 24, 2021 | 11:51am ET

    For The Regrettes singer Lydia Night, who’s been touring consistently since she was 12 years old, a pandemic didn’t just bring her career to a halt — it also caused her to feel like her own identity was slipping through her fingers. Today, Night’s power-pop band voiced their frustrations and anxieties with the new single “Monday,” along with its whimsical music video.

    “Monday” captures the dismay of life on pause, recalling universal memories of piling dirty laundry, health anxiety, and untimely existentialism. “Gotta get the fuck out of LA,” Night sings with a defeated snarl. “Run from the sun before it burns my brain.”

    Its video, directed by Dillon Dowdell, introduces an ominous character named Joy, who personifies that nagging fear that maybe you have no purpose at all. Stay tuned until the song’s second half, and you’ll spot one Olivia Rodrigo portraying a slightly unprepared DJ at a middle school dance. Check out the video for “Monday” below.

    “As LA locked down, I felt a huge part of my identity and ego being stripped away because of no touring, and no connecting with people at our shows,” Night wrote in a statement. “I had to come up with a new way to function in the world. It was really rough, and still is rough, but I found writing this song to be super therapeutic.”

    “Monday” follows The Regrettes’ singles from 2020, “I Love Us”  and the aptly-titled “What Am I Gonna Do Today?” Their last LP, How Do You Love?, arrived in 2019.

