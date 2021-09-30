Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones Unearth Chi-Lites Cover “Troubles A’ Comin”: Stream

An example of why Mick Jagger recently called the late Charlie Watts the "heartbeat" of the Stones

the rolling stones troubles a comin previously unreleased stream
The Rolling Stones, photo by Helmut Newton
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 30, 2021 | 11:51am ET

    In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Tattoo You, The Rolling Stones have unlocked the previously unheard track “Troubles A’ Comin.” It appears on a newly remastered deluxe edition of the 1981 album, out October 22nd via Polydor/Interscope/UMe.

    “Troubles A’ Comin” was recorded by the Stones in Paris in 1979. It’s a guitar-driven cover of The Chi-Lites’ 1970 original featuring Jagger delivering passionate lyrics like “Somebody get together/ And come on, we gotta make it better/ ‘Cause troubles a’ comin’, y’all.” As usual, late drummer Charlie Watts keeps the band humming along with his steady playing. Hear it below.

    In an interview with Howard Stern earlier this week (via Ultimate Classic Rock), Jagger spoke about his late bandmate’s impact on the group. Calling Watts the “heartbeat” of the Stones, Jagger also praised his steadiness and subtle playing style.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Charlie was the heartbeat for the band, and also a very steady personality,” explained Jagger. “He was not to be perturbed. He was a very reliable person, wasn’t a diva — that’s the last thing you want in a drummer.” The quote echoes the frontman’s description of Watts’ presence in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, which also featured memories from Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.

    The Tattoo You 40th anniversary remaster features the LP’s original 11 songs, highlighted by the signature opening track “Start Me Up.” The 5xLP or 4xCD box set also includes a brand new collection titled Lost & Found containing nine previously unreleased songs from the Tattoo You sessions and a 26-track live album, Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982. Plus, there’s a 124-page book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions and world tours, as well as interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzscmar.

    Tattoo You (2021 Remaster) is also available as a 2xLP or 2xCD featuring the remastered album and Lost & Found. The vinyl edition comes in clear and traditional black variants. Pre-orders are available here.

    Advertisement

    Stones fans previously heard the Lost & Found rarity “Living in the Heart of Love,” accompanied by a touching video dedicated to Watts. Currently, the surviving members of the band are touring with their longtime associate Steve Jordan, who had already been scheduled to fill in for Watts three weeks before the drummer’s death. See all the dates here and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

     

     

Latest Stories

grimes new song love stream online hate elon musk

Grimes Shares New Song "LOVE" About "Online Hate": Stream

September 30, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: Beyond Grace, Blames God, Centenary, Defacement, Formless Body, Replicant, Succumb, Wraith

and September 30, 2021

eminem venom let there be carnage skylar grey polo g last one standing

Spaghetti Entrepreneur Drops 9/11-Referencing Track with Plane Crash Sound Effect for a Marvel Movie: Stream

September 30, 2021

Limp Bizkit Dad Vibes single

Limp Bizkit Officially Release New Single "Dad Vibes" Ahead of First Album in 10 Years: Stream

September 30, 2021

 

Ghost Return with New Song "Hunter's Moon" from Upcoming Movie Halloween Kills: Stream

September 30, 2021

elton john stevie wonder collaboration new single finish line stream

Elton John Releases "Finish Line" with Stevie Wonder: Stream

September 30, 2021

the weather station deluxe ignorance stream

The Weather Station Unveil Ignorance (Deluxe): Stream

September 29, 2021

kali uchis sza fue mejor new song video stream

Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for "fue mejor" Remix: Stream

September 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rolling Stones Unearth Chi-Lites Cover "Troubles A' Comin": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale