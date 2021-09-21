Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

Coming to select theaters on December 25th and Apple TV+ on January 14th, 2022

the tragedy of macbeth trailer denzel washington frances mcdormand joel coen
The Tragedy of Macbeth (A24)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 21, 2021 | 10:57am ET

    Ahead of its debut at New York Film Festival this weekend, A24 and Apple have debuted the teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s new film The Tragedy of Macbeth. The Shakespeare adaptation stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as Lord Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, respectively.

    The ominous black-and-white clip opens with Macbeth journeying through the desert amid thick fog and circling crows. He approaches a trio of witches (Kathryn Hunter), one of whom delivers a signature line from the play: “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” A hand then lifts an abandoned crown from the dirt. Also shown are McDormand as Lady Macbeth, Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, and Harry Melling as Malcolm.

    Adapted from William Shakespeare’s classic play Macbeth, the film is described in a press release as a “bold and fierce adaptation — a tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning.” The NYFF description adds that it’s “an anguished film that stares, mouth agape, at a sorrowful world undone by blind greed and thoughtless ambition” that echoes “the forbidding visual designs of Laurence Olivier’s classic 1940s Shakespeare adaptations, as well as the bloody medieval madness of Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood.” High praise indeed.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As implied by the sparse scenery in the trailer, The Tragedy of Macbeth was shot entirely on sound stages. Written and directed by Coen, the film also stars Corey Hawkins as Macduff, Moses Ingram as Lady Macduff, and Ralph Ineson as The Captain. Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf served as producers.

    coen Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch
     Editor's Pick
    The Coen Brothers in Five Films

    The Tragedy of Macbeth marks Coen’s solo directorial debut. Although it’s his first major film credit without his regular collaborator and brother Ethan Coen, the movie does feature some of Coen’s previous collaborators: McDormand, his wife, is a frequent star of Coen brothers’ films and Gleeson appeared in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

    After opening at NYFF on September 24th, The Tragedy of Macbeth will premiere in select theaters on December 25th before coming to Apple TV+ on January 14th, 2022.

    Advertisement

    McDormand is coming off an Oscar-winning role in Chloé Zhao’s history-making Nomadland and is among the star-studded cast in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch. Washington most recently starred in 2021’s The Little Things.

Latest Stories

halloween kills trailer michael myers unmasking watch

Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

September 20, 2021

finch trailer tom hanks apple tv robert zemeckis

Tom Hanks Builds a Self-Driving Robot in Trailer for Apple TV+'s Finch: Watch

September 20, 2021

Anthony Johnson Friday

R.I.P. Anthony Johnson, Friday's Ezal Dead at 56

September 20, 2021

paranormal activity next of kin teaser trailer paramount plus release date

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Teaser Trailer Hints at Return to Origins: Watch

September 17, 2021

 

Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martel in Lost Boys

Lost Boys Remake in the Works with Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell in Lead Roles

September 17, 2021

the humans trailer beanie feldstein steven yeun a24 watch

A24 Drops First Trailer for The Humans with Beanie Feldstein & Steven Yeun: Watch

September 17, 2021

Peter Dante in Waterboy

Peter Dante Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbor

September 17, 2021

Jason London mugshot

Dazed and Confused Actor Jason London Arrested for Public Intoxication

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale