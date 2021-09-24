The Velvet Underground & Nico Covers Album Features Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent & More: Stream

A new covers album titled I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico is out today through Verve Records. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Helmed by legendary producer Hal Willner prior to his death in 2020, the full-length covers all 11 songs found on 1967’s landmark Velvet Underground & Nico. Artists who contributed to the compilation include Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore, St. Vincent, and Sharon Van Etten with Angel Olsen. Other notable features include Courtney Barnett, The National’s Matt Berninger, and King Princess.

Ahead of the album, Verve Records released Kurt Vile & The Violators’ rendition of “Run Run Run,” Iggy Pop and Matt Sweetney’s version of “European Son,” Barnett’s take on “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” a cover of “I’m Waiting for the Man” by Berninger, and Van Etten’s “Femme Fatale” with Olsen.

The covers collection arrives three weeks before Todd Haynes’ documentary on The Velvet Underground premieres on Apple TV+ on October 15th. Order signed physical copies of I’ll Be Your Mirror here.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico Artwork:

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico Tracklist:

01. Michael Stipe – “Sunday Morning”

02. Matt Berninger – “I’m Waiting For the Man”

03. Sharon Van Etten w/ Angel Olsen – “Femme Fatale”

04. Andrew Bird & Lucius – “Venus In Furs”

05. Kurt Vile & The Violators – “Run Run Run”

06. St. Vincent & Thomas Barlett – “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

07. Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie – “Heroin”

08. King Princess – “There She Goes Again”

09. Courtney Barnett – “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines D.C. – “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney – “European Son”

