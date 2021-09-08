The War on Drugs Perform “Living Proof” on Colbert: Watch

The War on Drugs appeared on Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, where they offered up the first late-night television performance of their new single “Living Proof.” Watch the replay below.

“Living Proof” serves as the first single from The War on Drugs’ upcoming album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which is due out on October 29th via Atlantic Records. The band will further support the release by embarking on a lengthy tour in early 2022. Tickets for their upcoming dates are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

Back in January, The War on Drugs appeared remotely on Colbert to support their live album, LIVE DRUGS, with a performance of “Arms Like Boulders.”

