The What Podcast Plays Another Game of Fake Or Festival?

Brad, Barry and Lord Taco have a little fun on this week's episode

The What Podcast Fake Or Festival
The What Podcast
Consequence Staff
September 22, 2021 | 1:35pm ET


    Keeping up with which festivals are happening and which are being canceled or postponed can be difficult enough, but Brad, Barry and Lord Taco have a little fun on The What Podcast playing Fake or Festival, a game that asks which is real and which is made up. (For more, you can revisit the July edition of the game here.)

    Editor’s Note: We’re keeping the spirit of Bonnaroo alive while supporting those in need of relief following Hurricane Ida with our new “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop. A portion of proceeds will be going to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the storm, so grab yours now at the shop or via the buy-now button below.

    Launched in 2018, The What began as a place for two Roo vets to share their love for the greatest festival in the country. Since then, it’s expanded into a podcast that covers the entire North American music festival landscape, as well as the general touring industry. When not dissecting schedules and mulling over the latest headlines, the hosts interview artists like Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

The What Podcast Plays Another Game of Fake Or Festival?

