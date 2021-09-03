Back in April, Radiohead launched their own verified TikTok. In the months since then, the account has regularly posted videos featuring the band’s mysterious associate Chieftain Mews. Now, for the first time Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has made an appearance on Radiohead’s TikTok to critique Chieftain Mews’ performance.

The humorous video finds Yorke and Radiohead art director Stanley Donwood in a boardroom going over the TikTok’s lackluster analytics. “It’s kind of embarrassing,” Donwood says of the numbers. “I can’t even fucking remember why we started it,” remarks Yorke.

They eventually bring in Chieftan Mews to discuss ways to improve Radiohead’s TikTok. “Clearly you need to do something more, like dogs dancing, or whatever the fuck it is,” asserts Yorke.

Advertisement

Related Video

“You promised us you could give us a strong identity on TikTok, promote the music, get us back in the marketplace,” Yorke adds. “Instead, you’ve just become a source of acute embarrassment.” The video then cuts off as Yorke is heard reminding Chieftan Mews that “it’s not the 90s anymore.”

Watch the video via Radiohead’s TikTok, or below.

Advertisement