Thoughtcrimes (Ex-Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song “Misery’s a Muse”: Stream

A reissue of 2019's Tap Night EP is on the way this fall ahead of a Mike Watt-produced full-length LP in 2022

thoughtcrimes miserys a muse
Thoughtcrimes (photo by Tom Flynn)
September 8, 2021 | 1:55pm ET

    Thoughtcrimes have unveiled the new song “Misery’s a Muse” via an animated music video. The band has also announced a reissue of 2019’s Tap Night EP, due out October 8th.

    The group features former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer alongside singer Rick Pepa, guitarists Russ Savarese and Brian Sullivan, and bassist Cody Hosz.

    So far, the band only has the Tap Night EP to its name, but the upcoming reissue expands the tracklist with the addition of two previously unreleased songs — “Misery’s a Muse” being one of them.

    It is hard to fathom how the song didn’t make the cut the first time around. It’s an unrelenting ripper with passionate screamed vocals from Pepa and a rapid pace from Rymer. Perhaps the song was unfinished at one time or shelved in post-production. Whatever the case, we’re glad to have it now.

    Rymer’s brother, Tom, and artist Riley Schmidt created the equally frenetic video animation.

    “My brother Tom Rymer is an incredible artist who has helped us tremendously on numerous occasions,” explained Billy Rymer via a press release. “His friend Riley Schmidt is another massive talent and artistic genius. The two worked with us tediously on making a conceptual, hand drawn animated video for ‘Misery’s a Muse.’ They also sparked and executed the concept for the Tap Night cover art.”

    Another unheard cut, “Wedlock Waltz,” rounds out the EP’s updated six-song tracklist. The reissue will be a solid primer ahead of Thoughtcrimes’ Mike Watt-produced full-length debut, which is expected to drop in 2022.

    Pre-order the Tap Night EP reissue here.

    Watch the video for Thoughtcrimes’ new song “Misery’s a Muse” and see the EP reissue’s artwork and tracklist below.

    Tap Night EP Artwork:

    unnamed 31 Thoughtcrimes (Ex Dillinger Escape Plan) Unleash New Song Miserys a Muse: Stream

    Tap Night EP Tracklist:
    01. Artificer
    02. Soapbox Sermon
    03. Punk Rock Guilt
    04. Lux Row
    05. Misery’s A Muse
    06. Wedlock Waltz

