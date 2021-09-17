Menu
T.I. and Tiny Avoid Charges for 2005 Sexual Assault, Drugging Allegations

Prosecutors in Los Angeles concluded the case falls outside the statute of limitations

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I., photo by Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock
September 16, 2021 | 9:15pm ET

    T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, will not be charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault and drugging incident involving a US Air Force veteran.

    Los Angeles prosecutors began investigating the rapper and his wife in May after the woman filed a police report the month prior. Now, however, LA officials have deemed the case falls outside the 10-year statute of limitations, as the alleged abuse occurred in 2005 (via TMZ). As a result, they will not pursue charges.

    The allegations first came to light in March alongside accusations from 10 other individuals, all seeking criminal inquiries. That followed accusations posted on social media in January by a former friend of the couple, Sabrina Peterson, who claimed to have collected stories of abuse from over 34 women.

    (Editor’s Note: A warning as the following paragraph contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.)

    This particular LA case involved a woman who claimed to have met T.I. and Tiny in a bar. After she and a friend ordered only a single drink each, they both say they began feeling sick and threw up. The accuser claimed T.I. and Tiny brought her to their room and raped her. A particularly disturbing detail involved T.I. penetrating the alleged victim with his foot. “The next thing she remembers was waking up naked on the couch, with a towel thrown over her, with a very sore vagina,” read a letter from the accuser’s lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, to the California Attorney General.

    FX’s Hip Hop Uncovered Is a Powerful Watch: Review

    In a similar move earlier this month, Las Vegas prosecutors also declined to pursue charges against T.I. and Tiny because they too were outside the statute of limitations.

    All that said, Blackburn’s letter noted that “eerily similar” events allegedly took place between 2005 and 2017, meaning some of those incidents would still be open to charges. However, at this time, it is not known whether other investigations are ongoing or formal accusations have been made.

    The allegations have already impacted T.I.’s career. VH1 pulled out of producing his reality show with Tiny, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, and Marvel dropped him from the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

