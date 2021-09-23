Tiger King 2 Coming to Netflix Before End of 2021

Get ready for more madness and mayhem, as Tiger King 2 is set to roar onto Netflix before the year is out.

The streaming giant has confirmed a follow-up to its 2020 docuseries phenomenon, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. The series told the sordid and wild tale of Joe Exotic, former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma and current resident of a federal prison in Texas. With Exotic’s entwinement with rival big cat keeper (and potential black widow) Carole Baskin and other criminal or just creepy personalities like Doc Antle and Jeff Lowe, the show became a pop culture sensation in the early days of the pandemic.

Netflix announced the sequel series as part of its upcoming slate of true crime series (including The Tinder Swindler and Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King). Though few details have yet to be revealed, the first footage can be seen in a trailer teasing all the upcoming shows. The clips show Baskin walking through the halls of what appears to be a government building, Lowe screaming into his phone as police in SWAT gear prep a raid, and Joe Exotic himself in a video from jail.

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch the teaser below.

There’s plenty of more Tiger King content in the works from other networks, as well. Although Amazon shelved their Nic Cage-starring project because, as the actor put it, the material “had become past tense because it took so long to come together,” Peacock is full steam ahead with their drama series. Coming from Kate McKinnion (who also will star as Baskin), the show will feature Kyle MacLachlan as Baskin’s third husband, Howard Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic himself. Other cast members include William Fichtner, Joel Marsh Garland, Dean Winters, and Lex Mayson Saff.