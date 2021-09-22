Menu
Tom Morello Unveils New Song “Let’s Get the Party Started” featuring Bring Me the Horizon: Stream

The latest single from the RATM guitarist's upcoming solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire

Tom Morello Bring Me the Horizon song
Tom Morello (photo by Amy Harris), Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes (photo by Raymond Ahner)
September 22, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    Tom Morello is offering up the next taste of his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Fire, with the scorching new single “Let’s Get the Party Started.” The song is a collaboration with UK rock act Bring Me the Horizon.

    “Let’s Get the Party Started,” not to be confused with pop singer Pink’s “Let’s Get This Party Started,” is the second single released from Morello’s forthcoming LP, which arrives on October 15th. The Rage Against the Machine guitarist previously unveiled a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” featuring Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen.

    In a press release, Morello mentioned how he co-wrote the song with BMTH singer Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish while all three were on separate continents. “Bring Me the Horizon is really the current standard bearer of hard rock/metal today, and thank God for them for that,” stated Morello. “I had a couple of huge riffs and we just started mashing it up with Zakk Cervini, who has worked with them before. This song was written on three continents — Oli was in Brazil, Jordan was in England and then I was here in L.A.”

    He added, “It was a real United Nations of metal coming together to produce this song, which really feels to me like it captures the angst and the frustration of the pandemic boiling over into an all-time mosh pit. This song also has one of my favorite guitar solos that I’ve played in quite a while, as I was really digging deep to make a solo as devastating as the track.”

    “Let’s Get the Party Started” follows Bring Me the Horizon’s own new single, “DiE4u,” which was released late last week.

    The Atlas Underground Fire is available for pre-order via Amazon and Tom Morello’s online store. Watch the video for “Let’s Get the Party Started” below.

