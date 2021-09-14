Tommy Lee Is Actually “Cool” with Hulu’s Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

Hulu is creating a series titled Pam & Tommy, focusing on the tumultuous relationship between Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — specifically the events surrounding their infamous sex tape. While it can be assumed that the story is one that the couple wouldn’t necessarily want to be told, Lee is “cool” with the upcoming miniseries.

The film stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Universe films) as Lee and Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella) as Anderson. Images shared on social media earlier this year show the two actors looking very much like the real-life former couple they’re portraying.

As the story went, Tommy and Pamela got married in Mexico in 1995 after knowing each other for just a few days. A sex tape of their honeymoon was apparently stolen from their house, and eventually seen by millions.

Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend, Lee was asked by Entertainment Tonight what he thought of the upcoming Hulu series. “I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee said. “I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

While the personal experience may have been a rough one for both Lee and Anderson, the rocker admits the story itself is worthy of a miniseries. “The story’s actually cool. What actually happened wasn’t, but [Stan] tells me it’s pretty wild,” Lee added. “I feel like it was forever ago. But it’s a cool story and people need to know. It’s cool. I’m stoked.”

This is the second time in a few years that Tommy Lee has been portrayed on film, with Machine Gun Kelly playing the drummer in the 2019 Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt for Netflix. As it turned out, Lee ended up awarding MGK with the Moonman trophy for Best Alternative Video at Sunday’s VMAs.

Pam & Tommy began filming earlier this year. As of now, Hulu has not set a premiere date.

Meanwhile, Tommy Lee is set to embark on a twice-postponed reunion tour with Mötley Crüe next year, with tickets available here. Check out our own 2020 interview with Lee, where he discussed the band’s reunion, the movie The Dirt, and more, in the video below.

