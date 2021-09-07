Menu
Tony Hawk Covers Millencolin’s “No Cigar” from Tony Hawk Pro Skater Soundtrack: Watch

A throwback to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

Tony Hawk in “No Cigar” video (YouTube)
September 7, 2021 | 10:48am ET

    Like a goofy-footed DeLorean, Tony Hawk’s skateboard can travel backwards in time. As proof, look no further than the new video of the legendary skater singing (!?) a cover of Millencolin’s “No Cigar,” which will transport you to the year 2000, when your back never hurt, the art world yawned at the election between Bush and Gore, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 had just hit the shelves.

    If you were fortunate enough to play the original run of Pro Skater games, then you’ll remember the soundtracks, which did as much to advance the art of video games as any graphical upgrade. For this new cover of “No Cigar,” Hawk was joined on guitary by Mikey Hawdon of Fairmounts, as well as Millencolin’s Nikola Sarcevic on bass, pro skater Steve Caballero on a guitar shaped like a skateboard, and Punk Rock Karaoke and former Goldfinger drummer Darrin Pfeiffer.

    The visuals are designed to look like Pro Skater 2, and include an overall score for each of the ‘players’ — Hawk is listed under his nickname Birdman — as well as a special trick bar that slowly loads throughout the video. It’s not a 180 towards nostalgia, or even a 360 — it’s an airborne 900 of throwback vibes as only Hawk could manage. Check out his take on “No Cigar” below.

    If you find yourself itching to play Tony Hawk Pro Skater or Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2, then good news: remastered versions of the original games — including the original soundtracks — were released late last year.

