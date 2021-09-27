Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

Tool will the return to the road in 2022 for an expansive tour that includes shows across the US, UK, and Europe.

All told, Tool will play 54 concerts between January and May of next year. The tour officially kicks off on January 10th in Eugene, Oregon — the location of the next show Tool had been scheduled to play before canceling their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

It’s been a particularly rough pandemic for frontman Maynard James Keenan, who contracted COVID-19 not once but twice. The singer surmised that he likely contracted COVID the first time during the band’s February 2020 tour of Australia and New Zealand. He also revealed that he had been dealing with longterm symptoms, include lung damage. Thankfully, earlier this year, he told Heavy Consequence that “everything’s grand” when it came to his health.

For the North American leg of the tour, Blonde Redhead and The Acid Helps will split opening duties.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said drummer Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as Wednesday, September 29th, for select dates.

Tool 2022 Tour Dates:

01/10 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena ^

01/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

01/13 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^

01/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

01/18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

01/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena ^

01/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^

01/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

01/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center ^

01/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^

01/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

01/31 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

02/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^

02/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^

02/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^

02/10 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^

02/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

02/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

02/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

02/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *

03/06 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

03/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena *

03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

03/17 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center *

03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *

04/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

04/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

05/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

05/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/24 – Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

^ = w/ Blonde Redhead

* = w/ The Acid Helps