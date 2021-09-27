Menu
Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

Including shows in the US, UK, and Europe

Tool 2022 tour dates
Tool, photo by Travis Shinn
September 27, 2021 | 10:15am ET

    Tool will the return to the road in 2022 for an expansive tour that includes shows across the US, UK, and Europe.

    All told, Tool will play 54 concerts between January and May of next year. The tour officially kicks off on January 10th in Eugene, Oregon — the location of the next show Tool had been scheduled to play before canceling their 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

    It’s been a particularly rough pandemic for frontman Maynard James Keenan, who contracted COVID-19 not once but twice. The singer surmised that he likely contracted COVID the first time during the band’s February 2020 tour of Australia and New Zealand. He also revealed that he had been dealing with longterm symptoms, include lung damage. Thankfully, earlier this year, he told Heavy Consequence that “everything’s grand” when it came to his health.

    For the North American leg of the tour, Blonde Redhead and The Acid Helps will split opening duties.

    “It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said drummer Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning as early as Wednesday, September 29th, for select dates.

    Tool 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/10 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena ^
    01/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^
    01/13 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center ^
    01/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^
    01/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    01/18 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
    01/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena ^
    01/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ^
    01/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    01/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center ^
    01/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
    01/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^
    01/31 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    02/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ^
    02/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^
    02/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^
    02/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena ^
    02/10 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena ^
    02/19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
    02/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    02/22 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *
    02/23 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *
    02/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
    02/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *
    03/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
    03/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
    03/04 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center *
    03/06 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *
    03/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
    03/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
    03/12 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena *
    03/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
    03/15 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
    03/17 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center *
    03/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
    03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
    04/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    04/25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
    04/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
    04/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    05/02 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester
    05/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
    05/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    05/09 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
    05/12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    05/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    05/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    05/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    05/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
    05/23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    05/24 – Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

    ^ = w/ Blonde Redhead
    * = w/ The Acid Helps

