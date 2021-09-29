Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tori Amos Shares New Single “Speaking with Trees”: Stream

Hear the lead single from her upcoming album, Ocean to Ocean

tori amos speaking with trees new song stream
Tori Amos, photo by Desmond Murray
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 29, 2021 | 12:54pm ET

    In exactly a month, Tori Amos will unveil her 16th studio album, Ocean to OceanToday, we get a preview of the record with “Speaking with Trees,” the art-pop artist’s initial single.

    Amos wrote much of Ocean to Ocean during the peak of the pandemic, and “Speaking with Trees” confronts the deep sense of hopelessness and loss she and her fellow artists felt when live music seemed like a distant memory never to return. “Speaking with trees, I’m almost sure/ That they are grieving with me,” Amos sings over a pompous piano arrangement and beefy percussion. Stream it below.

    According to a press release, Ocean to Ocean explores topics ranging from environmental concerns to personal upheaval. “We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos explained in a statement. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Amos’ last proper album was 2017’s Native InvaderLast year, she sat down for an episode of Kyle Meredith With…, in which she discussed her second book Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage. She also released a holiday-themed EP titled Christmastide.

Latest Stories

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

japanese breakfast sable better the mask live stream

Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of "Better the Mask": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

john mellencamp bruce springsteen wasted days new song single duet album stream music video

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share New Song "Wasted Days": Stream

September 29, 2021

 

Bartees Strange (photo by Ben Kaye), Eric Slick (photo by Philip Cosores), and OHMME (photo by Ash Dye) cover song Bartees Strange TV on the Radio stream single 7 inch track new music Province

Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and OHMME Cover TV on the Radio's "Province": Stream

September 28, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tori Amos Shares New Single "Speaking with Trees": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale