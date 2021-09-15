Tracy Morgan Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Twins Sequel, Triplets

The unlikely Twins Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have an even unlikelier triplet. Tracy Morgan has been cast as a long-lost third brother in the forthcoming Triplets, a sequel to the 1988 comedy directed by Ivan Reitman.

Deadline reports that the aptly-titled sequel will see Schwarzenegger and DeVito reprise their roles, having discovered they have yet another sibling in the family. “Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn’t been in touch with his siblings,” said Reitman, who is once again producing and directing. “They don’t know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it’s how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It’s really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other.”

Eddie Murphy was originally tapped for Morgan’s role, but his schedule ended up not lining up for the Triplets schedule. The sequel is set to begin filming in Boston this January, working off a screenplay penned by Dylan Dawson and Lucas Kavner.

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier this year it was revealed that Morgan was in talks to portray the late jazz icon Louis Armstrong in a self-financed biopic. He also recently appeared alongside Murphy in Coming 2 America.