After 50-Plus Years, UFO to Play Final Shows Ever in 2022

UK hard-rock and metal pioneers UFO have announced their final run of shows ever. The band will close out a touring career of more than 50 years with a farewell outing split into two legs in 2022.

Having formed in 1968, UFO are one of the bands that bridged the gap between hard rock and heavy metal, influencing countless acts along the way. The band still features original members Phil Mogg (vocals) and Andy Parker (drums), along with keyboardist Neil Carter (who played with UFO in the ’80s and rejoined the group in 2019), guitarist Vinnie Moore, and bassist Rob De Luca.

The 2022 tour will take place over two European legs, the first starting June 20th in Hannover, Germany, and running through a July 16th show in Enderndorf, Germany. The second leg will launch October 15th in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, and wrap up with UFO’s final show ever on October 29th in Athens, Greece.

“After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories — as well as some difficult moments, naturally — it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person,” said Mogg in a press release. “I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides.”

The past few years have been particularly tragic for UFO, as longtime guitarist and keyboardist Paul Raymond died of a heart attack in 2019, while still an active member of the band. A little over a year later, in June 2020, former guitarist Paul Chapman passed away. And a few months later, the band’s founding bassist, Pete Way, died after sustaining injuries in an unspecified accident.

While not achieving the mainstream success of some of their contemporaries, UFO’s influence can be found on such bands as Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Metallica, and many more high-profile acts.

The first two gigs of the tour, June 20th and June 21st, will each take place at the Beatbox in Hannover, Germany. The first will be an indoor public rehearsal only open to 80 fans, while the second will be an intimate outdoor event, only open to 300 guests.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning October 1st. See the full list of dates below, followed by a vintage performance of “Doctor, Doctor.”

UFO 2022 Farewell Tour Dates:

Leg 1:

06/20 – Hannover, DE @ Beatbox (indoors)

06/21 – Hannover, DE @ Beatbox (outdoors)

06/23 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Rockfest

07/03 – Munich, DE @ Backstage

07/05 – Memmingen, DE @ Kaminwerk

07/07 – Bremen, DE @ Modernes

07/08 – Berlin, DE @ Hole 44

07/09 – Torgau, DE @ Kulturbastion Open Air

07/11 – Tübingen, DE @ Sudhaus

07/12 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche

07/13 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

07/16 – Enderndorf, DE @ Lieder am See

Leg 2:

10/15 – Sint-Niklaas, BE @ De Casino

10/16 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/17 – Braunschweig, DE @ Westand

10/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

10/20 – Prague, CZ @ Palac Akropolis

10/21 – Dresden, DE @ Tante Ju

10/22 – Erfurt, DE @ HsD

10/24 – Augsburg, DE @ Spectrum

10/25 – Speyer, DE @ Halle 101

10/26 – Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

10/28 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club

10/29 – Athens, GR @ Fuzz Club