Uniform Unveil “The Shadow of God’s Hand” Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

Uniform have unveiled the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” ahead of their upcoming fall US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void.
The track hails from Uniform’s excellent 2020 offering, Shame — one of our top heavy albums of the year. The video was directed by John Bradburn and evokes singer Michael Berdan’s intensely personal backstory regarding the song.
“The central theme behind ‘The Shadow of God’s Hand’ are the inherent contradictions present in conventional Christianity,” Berdan explained via a press release. “I was brought up with this idea of ‘act right or you’re going to hell.’ I’ve listened to family members as they worried themselves to tears over the fate of a loved one’s soul.”
He continued: “To me, the concept of a punitive God is antithetical to the comfort I derive from a spiritual practice. Does God serve to comfort or chastise? Does following Christ’s teachings serve to create a kinder, more equitable world or have those teachings become so perverted that they simply stand as tools of control? For many, there is a fine line in their belief structure between salvation and damnation. This song attempts to touch on these paradoxes.”
Uniform are set to kick off a fall 2021 US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void on October 20th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York. The outing runs through a November 12th date in Philadelphia, and includes one show (October 29th in San Antonio) with Code Orange.
After that, Uniform will team up with Pinkish Black for a just-announced spring 2022 UK/European tour. That outing starts on April 5th in Budapest, Hungary, and wraps up on May 7th in Prague, Czeh Republic.
Watch the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” and see Uniform’s full list of 2021 and 2022 tour dates below. For ticket information, visit the band’s website.
Uniform 2021 US Tour Dates with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void::
10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge
10/22 – Berlin, CT @ Berlin VFW
10/23 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
10/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Events *
10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation
10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
11/06 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/08 – Denver, CO @ HQ
11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
* = w/ Code Orange (no Body Void)
Uniform 2022 UK/European Tour Dates with Pinkish Black:
04/05 – Budapest, HU @ Aurora
04/06 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz
04/07 – Wien, AT @ Chelsea
04/08 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK
04/09 – Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk
04/10 – Geneva, CH @ Cave 12
04/12 – Lille, FR @ La Malterie
04/13 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
04/14 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz
04/15 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
04/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio
04/18 – Nottingham, UK @ The Chameleon Arts
04/19 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
04/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
04/23 – Leipzig, DE @ Soltmann
04/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Berghain
04/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
04/27 – Goteborg, SE @ Skjulet
04/28 – Stockholm, SE @ HUS7
04/30 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Serdce
05/01 – Moscow, RU @ Bumazhnaya Fabrika
05/02 – Tallinn, EE @ Sveta Baar
05/03 – Riga, LV @ DEPO
05/04 – Vilnius, LI @ XI20
05/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury
05/07 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs