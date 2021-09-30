Uniform Unveil “The Shadow of God’s Hand” Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

Uniform have unveiled the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” ahead of their upcoming fall US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void.

The track hails from Uniform’s excellent 2020 offering, Shame — one of our top heavy albums of the year. The video was directed by John Bradburn and evokes singer Michael Berdan’s intensely personal backstory regarding the song.

“The central theme behind ‘The Shadow of God’s Hand’ are the inherent contradictions present in conventional Christianity,” Berdan explained via a press release. “I was brought up with this idea of ‘act right or you’re going to hell.’ I’ve listened to family members as they worried themselves to tears over the fate of a loved one’s soul.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He continued: “To me, the concept of a punitive God is antithetical to the comfort I derive from a spiritual practice. Does God serve to comfort or chastise? Does following Christ’s teachings serve to create a kinder, more equitable world or have those teachings become so perverted that they simply stand as tools of control? For many, there is a fine line in their belief structure between salvation and damnation. This song attempts to touch on these paradoxes.”

Uniform are set to kick off a fall 2021 US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void on October 20th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York. The outing runs through a November 12th date in Philadelphia, and includes one show (October 29th in San Antonio) with Code Orange.

After that, Uniform will team up with Pinkish Black for a just-announced spring 2022 UK/European tour. That outing starts on April 5th in Budapest, Hungary, and wraps up on May 7th in Prague, Czeh Republic.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” and see Uniform’s full list of 2021 and 2022 tour dates below. For ticket information, visit the band’s website.

Uniform 2021 US Tour Dates with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void::

10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge

10/22 – Berlin, CT @ Berlin VFW

10/23 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9

10/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Events *

10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

11/06 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

11/08 – Denver, CO @ HQ

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Advertisement

* = w/ Code Orange (no Body Void)

Uniform 2022 UK/European Tour Dates with Pinkish Black:

04/05 – Budapest, HU @ Aurora

04/06 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz

04/07 – Wien, AT @ Chelsea

04/08 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK

04/09 – Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk

04/10 – Geneva, CH @ Cave 12

04/12 – Lille, FR @ La Malterie

04/13 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

04/14 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz

04/15 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

04/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio

04/18 – Nottingham, UK @ The Chameleon Arts

04/19 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

04/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

04/23 – Leipzig, DE @ Soltmann

04/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Berghain

04/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

04/27 – Goteborg, SE @ Skjulet

04/28 – Stockholm, SE @ HUS7

04/30 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Serdce

05/01 – Moscow, RU @ Bumazhnaya Fabrika

05/02 – Tallinn, EE @ Sveta Baar

05/03 – Riga, LV @ DEPO

05/04 – Vilnius, LI @ XI20

05/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

05/07 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs