Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Uniform Unveil “The Shadow of God’s Hand” Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

The NYC industrial-metal band also announces a Spring 2022 European trek with Pinkish Black

uniform tour
Uniform (photo by Ebru Yildiz)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 30, 2021 | 1:26pm ET

    Uniform have unveiled the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” ahead of their upcoming fall US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void.

    The track hails from Uniform’s excellent 2020 offering, Shame — one of our top heavy albums of the year. The video was directed by John Bradburn and evokes singer Michael Berdan’s intensely personal backstory regarding the song.

    “The central theme behind ‘The Shadow of God’s Hand’ are the inherent contradictions present in conventional Christianity,” Berdan explained via a press release. “I was brought up with this idea of ‘act right or you’re going to hell.’ I’ve listened to family members as they worried themselves to tears over the fate of a loved one’s soul.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued: “To me, the concept of a punitive God is antithetical to the comfort I derive from a spiritual practice. Does God serve to comfort or chastise? Does following Christ’s teachings serve to create a kinder, more equitable world or have those teachings become so perverted that they simply stand as tools of control? For many, there is a fine line in their belief structure between salvation and damnation. This song attempts to touch on these paradoxes.”

    Uniform are set to kick off a fall 2021 US tour with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void on October 20th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York. The outing runs through a November 12th date in Philadelphia, and includes one show (October 29th in San Antonio) with Code Orange.

    uniform new album shame stream track by track
     Editor's Pick
    Uniform Give a Track by Track Breakdown of New Album Shame: Stream

    After that, Uniform will team up with Pinkish Black for a just-announced spring 2022 UK/European tour. That outing starts on April 5th in Budapest, Hungary, and wraps up on May 7th in Prague, Czeh Republic.

    Advertisement

    Watch the music video for “The Shadow of God’s Hand” and see Uniform’s full list of 2021 and 2022 tour dates below. For ticket information, visit the band’s website.

    Uniform 2021 US Tour Dates with Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void::
    10/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
    10/21 – Boston, MA @ Cambridge Elks Lodge
    10/22 – Berlin, CT @ Berlin VFW
    10/23 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9
    10/24 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
    10/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
    10/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
    10/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Events *
    10/30 – Austin, TX @ Levitation
    10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
    11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    11/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
    11/06 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ HQ
    11/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    11/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
    11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Code Orange (no Body Void)

    Uniform 2022 UK/European Tour Dates with Pinkish Black:
    04/05 – Budapest, HU @ Aurora
    04/06 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz
    04/07 – Wien, AT @ Chelsea
    04/08 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK
    04/09 – Winterthur, CH @ Gaswerk
    04/10 – Geneva, CH @ Cave 12
    04/12 – Lille, FR @ La Malterie
    04/13 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic
    04/14 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz
    04/15 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
    04/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
    04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Audio
    04/18 – Nottingham, UK @ The Chameleon Arts
    04/19 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
    04/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
    04/23 – Leipzig, DE @ Soltmann
    04/24 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Berghain
    04/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    04/27 – Goteborg, SE @ Skjulet
    04/28 – Stockholm, SE @ HUS7
    04/30 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Serdce
    05/01 – Moscow, RU @ Bumazhnaya Fabrika
    05/02 – Tallinn, EE @ Sveta Baar
    05/03 – Riga, LV @ DEPO
    05/04 – Vilnius, LI @ XI20
    05/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury
    05/07 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

    unnamed 39 Uniform Unveil The Shadow of Gods Hand Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

Latest Stories

Sturgill Simpson Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

September 30, 2021

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

baroness fall 2021 us tour setlist vote

Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan-Voted Setlists

September 29, 2021

 

BTS 2021 tour Los Angeles concerts special concert LA California Permission to Dance on Stage video live show BTS, photo courtesy of the artist

BTS Announce Los Angeles Stadium Shows

September 27, 2021

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart condition

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Hospitalized with "Major Heart Condition Issues," Band Postpones Tour Dates

September 27, 2021

slothrust 2022 west coast tour dates parallel timeline waiting music video

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop "Waiting" Music Video: Watch

September 27, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Uniform Unveil "The Shadow of God's Hand" Video Ahead of US Tour with Portrayal of Guilt

Menu Shop Search Sale