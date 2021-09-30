Menu
Wale and J. Cole Reunite for New Single “Poke It Out”: Stream

Their latest collab appears on Wale's upcoming album Folarin 2

wale j. cole poke it out new song stream
J. Cole and Wale, photo via Wale’s Instagram
September 30, 2021

    Wale has recruited his friend and frequent collaborator J. Cole for “Poke It Out,” a lighthearted single serving as a teaser for Wale’s upcoming album, Folarin 2, due out on October 22nd.

    Sharing an electric bass sample with Q-Tip’s 1999 hit “Vivrant Thing,” the new track mixes club-ready production with clever one-liners from the DC rapper and his North Carolina counterpart. After Wale sets the tone with lines like “Ever since I been a star, they don’t love me,” Cole brags about “being the shit since elementary.” Stream the track below.

    Prior to “Poke It Out,” Cole last teamed with Wale on “My Boy (Freestyle),” off 2018’s Free Lunch. The collab came after Cole seemingly dissed Wale on “False Prophets.” Throughout their extensive careers, the veteran rappers have linked up a number of times, including “You Got It” from Cole’s breakout mixtape Friday Night Lights, “Bad Girls Club,” and “The Pessimist.”

    Related Video

    Folarin 2 is the follow-up to Wale’s critically acclaimed 2019 album Wow… That’s Crazy and the sequel to his 2012 mixtape Folarin. It will likely include “Down South,” his August homage to Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin'” that featured Maxo Kream and Yella Beezy. Check out the artwork below the jump.

    Last week, Cole surprise-released his latest track “Heaven’s EP.” Using the beat from Drake’s “Pipe Down,” the song followed Cole’s July appearance on “The Jackie” by Dreamville signee Bas. Earlier this year, the St. John’s University graduate dropped his sixth studio album The Off-Season. That same weekend, he fulfilled his hoop dreams by making his professional basketball debut for Rwanda Patriots BBC in Basketball Africa League’s inaugural season.

    Folarin 2 Artwork:

    wale folarin 2 new album artwork

