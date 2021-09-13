WandaVision Lands Marvel Studios Its First Emmys

WandaVision wowed fans and critics alike during its nine-episode run earlier this year, and now the limited series has earned the first set of Emmys for Marvel Studios.

During the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend, the Disney+ series picked up a trio of trophies, including Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “Agatha All Along,” a song performed by Kathryn Hahn’s charming villainess Agnes (aka Agatha Harkness). Composed by Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, “Agatha All Along” beat out strong contenders from Bo Burnham: Inside, The Boys, The Queen’s Gambit, Soundtrack of Our Lives, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Revisit the track below.

WandaVision also racked up wins for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Considering each episode covered a different era of primetime TV, it’s nice to see the behind-the-scenes efforts of costume and production designers recognized.

All told, WandaVision landed 23 Emmy nominations this year. The show is up for eight Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. Its trio of stars — Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, and Hahn — are all up for acting awards (Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Lead Actress, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, respectively).

An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air on Saturday, September 18th at 8:00 p.m. on FXX. Stay tuned for Consequence’s coverage of the main ceremony, which takes place this Sunday, September 19th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

