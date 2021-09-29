Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Weather Station Unveil Ignorance (Deluxe): Stream

Tamara Lindeman shares a deluxe edition of her acclaimed album

the weather station deluxe ignorance stream
The Weather Station, photo by Rima Sater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 29, 2021 | 4:15pm ET

    Earlier this year, Tamara Lindeman staked her claim in indie rock with Ignorance, her latest album as The Weather Station. Still reeling in its success, the folk musician has released a deluxe edition of the already-beloved record today via Fat Possum; physical copies will be available on November 19th.

    Ignorance (Deluxe) comes in a double-LP format that features the original tracklist, some stripped-down performances, and two brand-new tracks called “Look” and “Better Now.” “I wrote ‘Better Now’ in Banff, Alberta, in stolen moments as I was teaching songwriting and writing for myself,” Lindeman said in a statement. “It’s all just true; the mountains, the piano, the first line, the pain of being hurt and the joy of being alright anyways.”

    Furthermore, Lindeman writes: “Whenever you make anything, you have to leave things out; it’s a critical part of the process, but a painful one nonetheless. I’m glad to have the opportunity to revisit the paths not taken, and allow some of them out after all; quiet versions of songs that were redirected into rhythm, two of the songs we recorded but left off the album, and some live versions of the songs that have come to be since the recording. It has been overwhelming to have this album be so lovingly received, and it is wonderful to have the space to release more of it into the world.” Stream Ignorance (Deluxe) on Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Lindeman chatted with Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith about the making of Ignorance. The Weather Station will also embark on a worldwide tour this fall going into 2022. You can grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Ignorance (Deluxe) Artwork:

    the weather station releases ignorance deluxe edition
    Ignorance (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    Vol. 1
    01. Robber
    02. Atlantic
    03. Tried to Tell You
    04. Parking Lot
    05. Loss
    06. Separated
    07. Wear
    08. Trust
    09. Heart
    10. Subdivisions

    Vol. 2
    01. Robber (Live)
    02. Atlantic (Live)
    03. Loss (Live)
    04. Subdivisions (Piano Version)
    05. Better Now
    06. Tried to Tell You (Piano Version)
    07. Parking Lot (Piano Version)
    08. Heart (Piano Version)
    09. Look

Latest Stories

kali uchis sza fue mejor new song video stream

Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for "fue mejor" Remix: Stream

September 29, 2021

tori amos speaking with trees new song stream

Tori Amos Shares New Single "Speaking with Trees": Stream

September 29, 2021

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

japanese breakfast sable better the mask live stream

Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of "Better the Mask": Stream

September 29, 2021

 

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

john mellencamp bruce springsteen wasted days new song single duet album stream music video

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share New Song "Wasted Days": Stream

September 29, 2021

Bartees Strange (photo by Ben Kaye), Eric Slick (photo by Philip Cosores), and OHMME (photo by Ash Dye) cover song Bartees Strange TV on the Radio stream single 7 inch track new music Province

Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and OHMME Cover TV on the Radio's "Province": Stream

September 28, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weather Station Unveil Ignorance (Deluxe): Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale