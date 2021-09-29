Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single “Wet Dream”: Stream

A follow-up to this summer's "Chaise Longue"

wet leg wet dream new song video stream
Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 29, 2021 | 12:20pm ET

    Wet Leg have unveiled their second-ever single “Wet Dream,” and its accompanying music video. Watch it below.

    On the sexually-charged track, bandmates Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale leave little to the imagination with lyrics like, “I was in your wet dream/ Drivin’ in my car/ What makes you think/ You’re good enough to think about me when you’re/ Touching yourself, touching yourself.”

    Meanwhile, the rollicking, guitar-strewn single’s visual — which is directed by Teasdale herself — finds the rising British duo donning prairie dresses, matching bonnets, and giant red lobster claws as they take a joyride, dance through cornfields, and refuse to feast on lobster with their backing band. There’s even a pillow fight involving a bed in the middle of a wide-open field dotted with tons of bales of hay.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me,'” said Teasdale in a statement about the song’s creative impetus.

    Wet Leg also announced they’ll be heading out on the road this December for their first-ever round of US tour dates, kicking off with a performance at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Grab your lobster claws and watch the video for “Wet Dream” after the jump, and don’t forget to check out Wet Leg’s list of tour dates as well.

    Advertisement

    “Wet Dream” follows the Isle of Wight natives’ debut single “Chaise Longue,” which arrived in June following the band’s signing to Domino Records.

    Wet Leg 2021 Tour Dates:
    12/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
    12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Shop

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

baroness fall 2021 us tour setlist vote

Baroness Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Fan-Voted Setlists

September 29, 2021

BTS 2021 tour Los Angeles concerts special concert LA California Permission to Dance on Stage video live show BTS, photo courtesy of the artist

BTS Announce Los Angeles Stadium Shows

September 27, 2021

Judas Priest Richie Faulkner heart condition

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Hospitalized with "Major Heart Condition Issues," Band Postpones Tour Dates

September 27, 2021

 

slothrust 2022 west coast tour dates parallel timeline waiting music video

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop "Waiting" Music Video: Watch

September 27, 2021

Dream Theater

Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour Due to COVID-19 Concerns

September 27, 2021

Tool 2022 tour dates

Tool Announce Massive 54-Date Tour for 2022

September 27, 2021

Bob Dylan tour dates

Bob Dylan Relaunches "Never Ending Tour" with Dates Planned Through 2024

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale