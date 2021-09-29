Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single “Wet Dream”: Stream

Wet Leg have unveiled their second-ever single “Wet Dream,” and its accompanying music video. Watch it below.

On the sexually-charged track, bandmates Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale leave little to the imagination with lyrics like, “I was in your wet dream/ Drivin’ in my car/ What makes you think/ You’re good enough to think about me when you’re/ Touching yourself, touching yourself.”

Meanwhile, the rollicking, guitar-strewn single’s visual — which is directed by Teasdale herself — finds the rising British duo donning prairie dresses, matching bonnets, and giant red lobster claws as they take a joyride, dance through cornfields, and refuse to feast on lobster with their backing band. There’s even a pillow fight involving a bed in the middle of a wide-open field dotted with tons of bales of hay.

Advertisement

Related Video

“‘Wet Dream’ is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me,'” said Teasdale in a statement about the song’s creative impetus.

Wet Leg also announced they’ll be heading out on the road this December for their first-ever round of US tour dates, kicking off with a performance at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Grab your lobster claws and watch the video for “Wet Dream” after the jump, and don’t forget to check out Wet Leg’s list of tour dates as well.

Advertisement

“Wet Dream” follows the Isle of Wight natives’ debut single “Chaise Longue,” which arrived in June following the band’s signing to Domino Records.

Wet Leg 2021 Tour Dates:

12/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

12/15 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Shop

Advertisement