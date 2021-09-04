Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Willard Scott, Today Show Weatherman Dead at 87

Scott also famously originated Ronald McDonald in the 1960's

Willard Scott
Willard Scott, photo by William F. Campbell/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 4, 2021 | 5:57pm ET

    Willard Scott, the longtime television personality and weatherman on NBC’s The Today Show, has died at the age of 87.

    Al Roker, Scott’s longtime friend and Today successor, announced the news of his passing on Saturday. “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris,” Roker wrote. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

    “He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker added. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Scott’s six-decade career in broadcasting began on the radio as the co-star of the improvised comedy show Joy Boys. Between 1955 and 1972, Scott hosted the program nightly with his former American University classmate, Ed Walker.

    Starting in the early 1970s, Scott transitioned full-time to television with a gig as a weekday weatherman on the local NBC affiliate in Washington, DC. He eventually caught the attention of NBC executives in New York, who in 1980 hired Scott to serve as the weatherman on Today.

    During his tenure on Today, Scott often dressed up in extravagant costumes and lovingly engaged with the in-studio audience. He also famously wished centenarians a happy birthday on-air.

    Advertisement

    Scott went into semi-retirement from Today in 1996, but continued to appear on the show in various capacities until 2015.

    Scott is also credited as being the originator of McDonald’s Ronald McDonald, portraying an early version of the mascot in local television spots in the 1960s. He also briefly played Bozo the Clown between 1959 and 1962.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci Reveals He Beat Cancer

September 4, 2021

mark hoppus cancer chemo working best possible news lymphoma

Mark Hoppus Completes Chemotherapy Treatment

September 4, 2021

Kanye West Andre 3000

Drake Leaks Kanye West and André 3000 Collaboration "Life of the Party"

September 4, 2021

Miles Teller

Miles Teller Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Refusing Vaccine: Report

September 4, 2021

 

Vince Neil fat burning

Vince Neil Undergoes Fat Burning Treatment Ahead of Mötley Crüe's Tour

September 3, 2021

caitlyn jenner governor california polling 1% one percent

Poll: Only 1% of Californians Want Caitlyn Jenner to be Governor

September 3, 2021

pell floating while dreaming ii new mixtape stream

Pell Drops New Mixtape Floating While Dreaming II: Stream

September 3, 2021

Blu Announces New Album The Color Blu(e), Shares "People Call Me Blu(e)": Stream

September 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Willard Scott, Today Show Weatherman Dead at 87

Menu Shop Search Sale