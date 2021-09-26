Menu
William Shatner Is Going to Space Next Month

The 90-year-old Star Trek actor will become the oldest person ever to go to space

September 26, 2021 | 5:01pm ET

    William Shatner is going where only few men have gone before: the Star Trek actor is set to blast off into space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.

    TMZ reports that Shatner will be among the passengers aboard the rocket when it launches in October. In doing so, the 90-year-old actor will become the oldest person ever to go to space, breaking a record recently set by astronaut Wally Funk, who took a trip aboard the Blue Origin in July. Perhaps equally significant, Shatner will also be the first-ever inductee of the WWE’s Wrestling Hall of Fame to go to space.

    Blue Origin’s 11-minute sub orbital flight takes passengers more than 62 miles above Earth, including three minutes in zero gravity. Shatner is reportedly filming the once-in-a-lifetime experience for an upcoming documentary.

    Meanwhile back on Earth, Shatner just released his new spoken word album, BILL, which featured collaborations with Joe Jonas, Joe Walsh, Brad Paisley, and more.

