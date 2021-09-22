Menu
R.I.P. Willie Garson, Sex and the City Actor Dead at 57

Sex and the City (HBO)
September 21, 2021 | 10:22pm ET

    Sex and the City and White Collar star Willie Garson has died at the age of 57.

    A family member of Garson confirmed the news to Variety, though no cause has been disclosed. He was best known for his role in HBO’s Sex and the City, where he played talent agent Stanford Blatch, a close friend of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker). Garson reprised the role in the series’ two spinoff films, and was also set to star in its forthcoming reboot, And Just Like Thaton HBO Max.

    “The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, executive producer of SATC and And Just Like That, said in a statement. “His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light.”

    A representative from HBO wrote in a statement: “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

    Aside from SATC, Garson appeared in shows such as Hawaii Five-0, Cheers, Family Ties, L.A. Law, Boy Meets World, and The X-Files. He also starred in films such as KingPin, There’s Something About Mary, and Fever Pitch.

    “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner,” Garson’s SATC scene partner wrote on Twitter. “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”

