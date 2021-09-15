Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Wilmah Share the Origins of Their ’90s Sitcom-Tributing “Television” Video: Exclusive

Inspired by the sun, '90s TV classics and more

Wilmah Television
Wilmah, photo by Alec Ilstrup
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 15, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Our new music feature Origins gives artists the opportunity to give unique insights into their most recent release. Today, Wilmah talks about their latest single “Television” and its accompanying music video.

    Back in June, rising NYC alt-pop band Wilmah released their summer smash “Television” (you may remember it from Consequence’s New Sounds playlist). Now, the duo — composed of childhood best friends Matt Connolly and Will O’Connor — are finally returning with the song’s visuals, premiering exclusively on Consequence today (September 15th).

    “Television” is a song filled with yearning for the past, albeit an uneasy yearning. The titular medium is presented as both the great architect and final betrayer of our childhood imaginations, transforming the song into an elaborate metaphor for the process of growing up.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    When we were kids, we discovered the world through the television, painting ourselves into the realities depicted on screen. But now that our TV-dinner salad days are gone, we have to accept that our childhood fantasies were just that and embrace the real world for what it is. “Ooo, it was a ticking time bomb,” Connolly sings on the pre-chorus. “Ooo, I should’ve known all along.”

    It’s a rather poignant concept for a song that’s so unabashedly upbeat. The new music video is equally fun, following Connolly and O’Connor as they embark on a journey through the ages of television, both the physical object and the cultural form, while paying tribute to classic shows like Seinfeld and Friends.

    Check out the video for “Television” below, then read on to learn more about Wilmah’s inspirations for the song and video.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

The War on Drugs Share New Single I Don't Live Here Anymore Stream

The War on Drugs Share New Single "I Don't Live Here Anymore": Stream

September 15, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album stream

Injury Reserve Drop New Album By the Time I Get to Phoenix: Stream

September 15, 2021

Snail Mail Announces New Album Valentine, Unveils Title Track: Stream

September 15, 2021

jarvis cocker wes anderson french dispatch companion album Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top

Jarvis Cocker Announces Companion Album to Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch

September 14, 2021

 

St Vincent Nowhere Inn song stream Carrie Brownstein mockumentary score movie film soundtrack music video St. Vincent, photo via YouTube

St. Vincent Shares New Song "The Nowhere Inn" From Upcoming Mockumentary: Stream

September 14, 2021

hatchie this enchanted new song single secretly canadian listen stream music video watch

Hatchie Unveils New Song "This Enchanted": Stream

September 14, 2021

my morning jacket love love love new song video stream

My Morning Jacket Share "Love Love Love" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2021

monolord new album your time to shine

Monolord Announce New Album Your Time to Shine, Share "The Weary": Stream

September 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wilmah Share the Origins of Their '90s Sitcom-Tributing "Television" Video: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale