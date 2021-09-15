Our new music feature Origins gives artists the opportunity to give unique insights into their most recent release. Today, Wilmah talks about their latest single “Television” and its accompanying music video.

Back in June, rising NYC alt-pop band Wilmah released their summer smash “Television” (you may remember it from Consequence’s New Sounds playlist). Now, the duo — composed of childhood best friends Matt Connolly and Will O’Connor — are finally returning with the song’s visuals, premiering exclusively on Consequence today (September 15th).

“Television” is a song filled with yearning for the past, albeit an uneasy yearning. The titular medium is presented as both the great architect and final betrayer of our childhood imaginations, transforming the song into an elaborate metaphor for the process of growing up.

Advertisement

Related Video

When we were kids, we discovered the world through the television, painting ourselves into the realities depicted on screen. But now that our TV-dinner salad days are gone, we have to accept that our childhood fantasies were just that and embrace the real world for what it is. “Ooo, it was a ticking time bomb,” Connolly sings on the pre-chorus. “Ooo, I should’ve known all along.”

It’s a rather poignant concept for a song that’s so unabashedly upbeat. The new music video is equally fun, following Connolly and O’Connor as they embark on a journey through the ages of television, both the physical object and the cultural form, while paying tribute to classic shows like Seinfeld and Friends.

Check out the video for “Television” below, then read on to learn more about Wilmah’s inspirations for the song and video.

Advertisement