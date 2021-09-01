Zeal & Ardor have announced a new self-titled album, the group’s third full-length effort, due out February 11th, 2022. Ahead of the release date, the single “Bow” is available to stream now.

Led by chief songwriter and singer-guitarist Manuel Gagneux, Zeal & Ardor have carved out their own niche in the heavy music scene. The band blends multiple genres in an avant-metal approach, as exemplified on “Bow.”

Gagneux’s impassioned vocals maintain a dominant presence amidst crackling industrial hip-hop beats, percolating noise, and spiritual-esque backing vocals. It’s the third track we’ve heard from the LP following two one-off singles (“Run” and “Erase”), both included on the new album.

“‘Bow’ takes out established musical themes and places them into a completely different background,” Gagneux said via a press release. “It’s an amalgam of things bestowing bad luck demanding you to join it.”

Gagneux goes on to call the upcoming album the band’s definitive artistic statement so far, finally nailing the sound he has sought to achieve with Zeal & Ardor. It was recorded by Marc Obrist and Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed/mastered by Will Putney.

“With the self-titled record, we have arrived at where I imagined this project should sound like,” Gagneux said. “It’s the longest we’ve worked on a single record and I believe it shows. The most important thing for an album of ours to do, is transport you instantly into our mood, our world.”

He continued: “Even though this might not be the one you might expect from us, this record certainly delivers on that front. We had time to hone in to what we think makes us interesting and what sounds we would like to explore. Through this we have found our home. Home is burning. Welcome home.”

Zeal & Ardor’s self-titled album will be available digitally, on CD, and in three vinyl LP variants (including a special double-LP 45 RPM deluxe audiophile pressing). You can pre-order the various forrmats here.

Stream “Bow” and see the album art and tracklist below.

Zeal & Ardor Artwork:

Zeal & Ardor Tracklist:

01. Zeal & Ardor

02. Run

03. Death To The Holy

04. Emersion

05. Golden Liar

06. Erase

07. Bow

08. Feed The Machine

09. I Caught You

10. Church Burns

11. Götterdämmerung

12. Hold Your Head Low

13. J-M-B

14. A-H-I-L