Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Zeal & Ardor Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share New Song “Bow”: Stream

The band's third full-length effort arrives February 11th, 2022

zeal & ardor new album bow
Zeal & Ardor (photo by Georg Gatsas)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 1, 2021 | 10:36am ET

    Zeal & Ardor have announced a new self-titled album, the group’s third full-length effort, due out February 11th, 2022. Ahead of the release date, the single “Bow” is available to stream now.

    Led by chief songwriter and singer-guitarist Manuel Gagneux, Zeal & Ardor have carved out their own niche in the heavy music scene. The band blends multiple genres in an avant-metal approach, as exemplified on “Bow.”

    Gagneux’s impassioned vocals maintain a dominant presence amidst crackling industrial hip-hop beats, percolating noise, and spiritual-esque backing vocals. It’s the third track we’ve heard from the LP following two one-off singles (“Run” and “Erase”), both included on the new album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “‘Bow’ takes out established musical themes and places them into a completely different background,” Gagneux said via a press release. “It’s an amalgam of things bestowing bad luck demanding you to join it.”

    Gagneux goes on to call the upcoming album the band’s definitive artistic statement so far, finally nailing the sound he has sought to achieve with Zeal & Ardor. It was recorded by Marc Obrist and Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed/mastered by Will Putney.

    “With the self-titled record, we have arrived at where I imagined this project should sound like,” Gagneux said. “It’s the longest we’ve worked on a single record and I believe it shows. The most important thing for an album of ours to do, is transport you instantly into our mood, our world.”

    Advertisement

    He continued: “Even though this might not be the one you might expect from us, this record certainly delivers on that front. We had time to hone in to what we think makes us interesting and what sounds we would like to explore. Through this we have found our home. Home is burning. Welcome home.”

    Birdmask Premiere
     Editor's Pick
    Manuel Gagneux (Zeal & Ardor) Returns as Birdmask, Premieres Video for “Set Me on Fire”: Stream

    Zeal & Ardor’s self-titled album will be available digitally, on CD, and in three vinyl LP variants (including a special double-LP 45 RPM deluxe audiophile pressing). You can pre-order the various forrmats here.

    Stream “Bow” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    Zeal & Ardor Artwork:

    unnamed 22 Zeal & Ardor Announce New Self Titled Album, Share New Song Bow: Stream

    Zeal & Ardor Tracklist:
    01. Zeal & Ardor
    02. Run
    03. Death To The Holy
    04. Emersion
    05. Golden Liar
    06. Erase
    07. Bow
    08. Feed The Machine
    09. I Caught You
    10. Church Burns
    11. Götterdämmerung
    12. Hold Your Head Low
    13. J-M-B
    14. A-H-I-L

Latest Stories

injury reserve superman that new song video stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

bachelor i see it now new single stream

Bachelor Release New Single "I See It Now": Stream

September 1, 2021

 

ka a martyrs reward new album listen stream rapper brownsville

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr's Reward: Stream

September 1, 2021

Nell Smith Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Team with 13-Year-Old Fan Nell Smith for Nick Cave Covers Album

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 ep announcement here to dance new song stream

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single "Here to Dance": Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zeal & Ardor Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share New Song "Bow": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale