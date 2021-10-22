ABBA Premiere New Single “Just a Notion”: Stream

ABBA have released their latest reunion single, “Just a Notion.” The track serves as the third preview of the legendary pop group’s forthcoming studio album, Voyage, following the release of the dual lead singles “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” in early September.

Voyage is due out November 5th via Capitol Records. It marks the disco pop icons’ first studio album since dropping The Visitors in 1981. Recording took place at band member Benny Anderson’s Riksmixningsverket studio in Stockholm, with the first sessions taking place back in 2018.

Interestingly, “Just a Notion” might sound vaguely familiar to hardcore fans familiar with more than just ABBA’s greatest hits and Mamma Mia! Back in 1994, a demo version of “Just a Notion” first appeared in the medley titled “ABBA Undeleted” included on the Thank You For the Music box set.

Advertisement

Related Video

In fact, as Björn Ulvaeus explains in a press release, the origins of “Just a Notion” actually date as far back as 1979. “That puts it in between ABBA the Album and Voulez-Vous, and it would have been included in the latter had we not decided against it. Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue. It’s a good song with great vocals. I know that we played it to a publisher in France and a couple of other people we trusted and as far as I can remember they liked it very much. So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.”

“’Just a Notion’ is a ridiculously happy song and hopefully it will cheer you up in these dark times!” Ulvaeus added.

To coincide with the new album’s release, ABBA will stage a digital concert residency at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in May 2022. Helmed by the George Lucas-founded company Industrial Light and Magic, the unique concert experience will feature holograms of the fabulous foursome backed onstage by a live, 10-piece band.

Advertisement