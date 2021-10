Weekend 1 of the 2021 edition of Austin City Limits wrapped at Zilker Park in Austin, TX on Sunday, October 3rd.

Sunday brought sets from numerous young acts, including Calder Allen (Terry Allen’s grandson), Public Library Commute and Shooks (whose lead singer is Marlon Sexton, Charlie’s son). Elsewhere, more established artists like Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent and Polo G anchored the evening.

Check out our visual recap of Day 3 below. Plus, stay tuned for our coverage of Weekend 2!

Cautious Clay, photo by Amy Price Mother Mother, photo by Amy Price Channel Tres, photo by Amy Price Mother Mother, photo by Amy Price Noga Erez, photo by Amy Price KennyHoopla, photo by Amy Price Atmosphere at ACL 2021, photo by Amy Price Tenille Arts, photo by Amy Price Public Library Commute, photo by Amy Price KennyHoopla, photo by Amy Price Polo G, photo by Amy Price Allison Ponthier, photo by Amy Price Calder Allen, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price White Reaper, photo by Amy Price White Reaper, photo by Amy Price Atmosphere at ACL 2021, photo by Amy Price Allison Ponthier, photo by Amy Price Tyler, the Creator, photo by Amy Price Shooks, photo by Amy Price St. Vincent, photo by David Brendan Hall Greta Van Fleet, photo by Amy Price 070 Shake, photo by Amy Price Greta Van Fleet, photo by Amy Price St. Vincent, photo by David Brendan Hall Cautious Clay, photo by Amy Price Hardy, photo by Amy Price Greta Van Fleet, photo by Amy Price Polo G, photo by Amy Price Cautious Clay, photo by Amy Price Tyler, the Creator, photo by Amy Price St. Vincent, photo by David Brendan Hall Channel Tres, photo by Amy Price KennyHoopla, photo by Amy Price Polo G, photo by Amy Price Allison Ponthier, photo by Amy Price White Reaper, photo by Amy Price Erykah Badu, photo by Amy Price Channel Tres, photo by Amy Price Mother Mother, photo by Amy Price

