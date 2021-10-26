Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

She'll return home to the UK for a pair of gigs in early July

Adele
Adele, photo by Simon Emmett
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 26, 2021 | 12:08pm ET

    Adele has confirmed her first live shows behind her new album, 30. The powerhouse singer will stage a pair of concerts at London’s Hyde Park on July 1st and 2nd, marking her first live performances since 2017.

    A ticket pre-sale for the Hyde Park gigs go on sale October 28th, with a public on-sale taking place on October 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head to Ticketmaster for more.

    Adele is also reportedly in discussions to stage a Las Vegas residency, but there’s been no official announcement. For now, the best chance for Americans to see Adele in concert — short of purchasing a plane ticket to the UK — is to watch her CBS primetime special. Titled Adele One Night Only and airing on November 14th, the two-hour event will see Adele sing songs from 30 and sit down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Adele’s 30, her fourth album to date, arrives officially on November 19th. Earlier this month, she shared the lead single, “Easy on Me,”  which we subsequently named Song of the Week, because it’s Sad Girl Autumn, y’all.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

circle jerks halloween shows postponed covid

Circle Jerks Postpone Halloween Shows Due to COVID-19 within Band's Touring Party

October 26, 2021

sasami squeeze new album artwork the greatest skin a rat new songs stream tour dates

SASAMI Announces New Album Squeeze, Shares "The Greatest" and "Skin a Rat": Stream

October 26, 2021

Car Seat Headrest 2022 tour dates tickets live concert ticketmaster bartees strange show Carseat Head rest, photo by Carlos Cruz

Car Seat Headrest Announce 2022 North American Tour

October 26, 2021

Brandi Carlile 2022 tour dates

Brandi Carlile Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 25, 2021

 

Metallica Billy Joel Vegas weekend

Metallica and Billy Joel Announce Two-Night Concert Event in Las Vegas

October 25, 2021

Bon Iver 2022 tour dates

Bon Iver Announces 2022 Tour Dates

October 25, 2021

slash myles kennedy conspirators new album 4

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and Conspirators Announce New Album and Tour, Share "The River Is Rising": Stream

October 22, 2021

Essential Hard Rock Metal Tours 21-22

17 Essential Hard Rock & Metal Tours to Catch This Fall and Winter

October 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

Menu Shop Search Sale