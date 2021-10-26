Adele Announces First Live Concerts in Five Years

Adele has confirmed her first live shows behind her new album, 30. The powerhouse singer will stage a pair of concerts at London’s Hyde Park on July 1st and 2nd, marking her first live performances since 2017.

A ticket pre-sale for the Hyde Park gigs go on sale October 28th, with a public on-sale taking place on October 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head to Ticketmaster for more.

Adele is also reportedly in discussions to stage a Las Vegas residency, but there’s been no official announcement. For now, the best chance for Americans to see Adele in concert — short of purchasing a plane ticket to the UK — is to watch her CBS primetime special. Titled Adele One Night Only and airing on November 14th, the two-hour event will see Adele sing songs from 30 and sit down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele’s 30, her fourth album to date, arrives officially on November 19th. Earlier this month, she shared the lead single, “Easy on Me,” which we subsequently named Song of the Week, because it’s Sad Girl Autumn, y’all.