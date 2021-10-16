Adele’s “Easy on Me” Breaks Spotify Record for Most Single Day Streams

Even after six years away from the spotlight, Adele remains the biggest name in music. Case in point: her comeback single “Easy on Me” has set the Spotify record for most streams in a single day.

Adele bested a record previously held by BTS, whose song “Butter” received 20.9 million global streams on May 23rd.

Here at Consequence, we named “Easy on Me” our Song of the Week. In her accompanying writeup, contributing editor Mary Siroky said of the song, “It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s Adele through and through, and that might just be best case scenario right now. Turn it on for a long, reflective drive. Pour a cup of coffee and sit by the window looking forlorn. Resist the urge to call your ex. Adele is here for all of us.”

“Easy on Me” serves as the first single to Adele’s upcoming fourth studio album, 30, which will be released on November 19th.