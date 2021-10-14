Menu
Adele Releases First New Single in Six Years “Easy on Me”: Stream

Our first preview of her upcoming album 30

Adele Easy on Me
Adele, photo by Simon Emmett
October 14, 2021 | 7:00pm ET

    At long last, Adele’s first new single in six years is finally here. It’s called “Easy on Me” and it’s available to stream below.

    The video for “Easy On Me,” directed by Xavier Dolan, was shot last month in Quebec and begins in the same house featured in the video for her smash 2015 single, “Hello.”

    “Easy on Me” is the lead single from 30, Adele’s first album in six years and her follow-up to 2015’s touching full-length 25. The 33-year-old pop superstar has been dropping hints and quotes about her upcoming LP for a while now, but she didn’t officially confirm its title or release date of November 19th — which, by the way, is a big enough deal to cause Taylor Swift to move Red (Taylor’s Version) up by one week to November 12th, so as to avoid competition — until just yesterday.

    “I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said in a previous statement when discussing 30. “I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feelings again. I’d go so far as to say I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”

    In a recent interview, Adele spoke about the themes of her new album, which she said is about “self-destruction,” “self-reflection,” and “self-redemption.” She also revealed that she made the album with longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin, as well as Max Martin, Ludwig Göransson, and Inflo, a rising producer known for his work with Little Simz and Sault. It contains no guest singers either.

    Adele Best Songs
     Editor's Pick
    Adele’s 10 Best Songs

    30 has been a long time coming, which means it’s been one of our most anticipated albums of the year for quite some time now. The puzzle pieces are slowly coming together now, though, so catch up on everything we know about the record so far, from the cover artwork to the lyrical content and beyond, ahead of its release.

    While Adele has made her dislike of touring rather known, she’s treating fans to special shows in the form of a possible Las Vegas residency anyway. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the UK singer belt her heart out, so keep your eyes peeled on Ticketmaster for whenever tickets eventually go on sale.

