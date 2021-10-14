Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Everything We Know About Adele’s 30 (So Far)

Release date, artwork and more

Adele New Album
Adele, photo via Saturday Night Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 14, 2021 | 2:50pm ET

    Adele is coming. After a nearly six-year hiatus since the release of 2015’s 25, the superstar is returning with her long-awaited fourth album.

    Needless to say, the music has been a long time in the making. As rumored comebacks came and went, and fans the world over eagerly crossed their fingers for the next “Hello,” Adele was busy living life and weathering heartbreak. After marrying Simon Konecki in 2018, the singer chose to embrace life as a stay-at-home mom, raising the couple’s son Angelo, who’s now almost nine.

    However, by the following April, Adele and her husband had split, with the star filing for divorce in September 2019. And all of the singer’s heartache, struggle, and resilience made it into the coming LP. “I feel like this album is self-destruction,” she said in a new cover story this month for British Vogue,” “then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

    Advertisement

    And hear her story, we shall. Below, Consequence has rounded up everything there is to know about Adele’s next album — from its release date and title to the first taste of what it will sound like.

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

nathaniel rateliff and the night sweats shares new song what if i stream

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Share New Single "What If I": Stream

October 15, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Album Sticky: Stream

October 15, 2021

pinkpantheress to hell with it mixtape stream debut album listen

PinkPantheress Drops Debut Mixtape to hell with it: Stream

October 15, 2021

nita strauss david draiman dead inside video

Guitarist Nita Strauss Unleashes New Song "Dead Inside" Featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman: Stream

October 15, 2021

 

my morning jacket complex new song single listen stream self-titled album

My Morning Jacket Drop New Song "Complex": Stream

October 15, 2021

BLACKSTARKIDS puppies album stream track by track

BLACKSTARKIDS Break Down Their Debut Album Puppies Forever Track By Track: Exclusive

October 15, 2021

jonny greenwood crucifix new song soundtrack spencer princess diana score kristen stewart pablo larrain

Jonny Greenwood Shares "Crucifix" from Spencer Soundtrack: Stream

October 15, 2021

taking back sunday cover weezer my name is jonas

Taking Back Sunday Share Cover of Weezer's "My Name Is Jonas": Exclusive

October 15, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Everything We Know About Adele's 30 (So Far)

Menu Shop Search Sale