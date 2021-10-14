Everything We Know About Adele’s 30 (So Far)

Adele is coming. After a nearly six-year hiatus since the release of 2015’s 25, the superstar is returning with her long-awaited fourth album.

Needless to say, the music has been a long time in the making. As rumored comebacks came and went, and fans the world over eagerly crossed their fingers for the next “Hello,” Adele was busy living life and weathering heartbreak. After marrying Simon Konecki in 2018, the singer chose to embrace life as a stay-at-home mom, raising the couple’s son Angelo, who’s now almost nine.

However, by the following April, Adele and her husband had split, with the star filing for divorce in September 2019. And all of the singer’s heartache, struggle, and resilience made it into the coming LP. “I feel like this album is self-destruction,” she said in a new cover story this month for British Vogue,” “then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

And hear her story, we shall. Below, Consequence has rounded up everything there is to know about Adele’s next album — from its release date and title to the first taste of what it will sound like.