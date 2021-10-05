Adele Announces First New Single in Six Years “Easy on Me”

Adele has announced her return with her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me.” The track — presumably our first taste of her new album 30 — is due out October 15th.

The UK singer revealed the news in social media posts showing off what appears to be a teaser clip from the song’s video. Check out the “Easy on Me” preview below.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the powerhouse British vocalist to make her comeback. Though she hasn’t released fresh music since 2015’s smash 25, Adele has been teasing a new LP for almost a year now. In the pre-pandemic days, it seemed she had eyes on a September 2020 release, but we can all guess what happened there.

More recently, Adele’s social handles and website were updated (a typical sign of an impending announcement), and mysterious billboards and projections displaying “30” began showing up across the globe. It’s likely that 30 will be the title of Adele’s next album, following the pattern of 25, the incomparable 21, and 19.

Though the new LP will be released as Adele enjoys the early parts of her 33rd year, it was apparently largely inspired by the beginning of her 30s. That’s the year she split from her husband of seven years, Simon Konecki, after all, and we know how much heartbreak can fuel an Adele record.

Although Adele is only officially teasing a single, fans are already speculating on an album release date. At the end of September, Taylor Swift shifted up the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version) by one week to November 12th; a day later, the 30 billboards appeared. Some connected the two and are guessing Swift moved her due date so that Adele could have November 19th all to herself.

We’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be true, but for now, we can mark October 15th on our calendars.

