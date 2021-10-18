Menu
Adele to Premiere Songs From 30 In New CBS Special

The two-hour event airs November 14th

Adele, photo by Simon Emmett
October 18, 2021 | 11:38am ET

    In case you’ve somehow missed the news, Adele season has officially returned. Just ahead of her first album in six years, 30, the record-smashing singer will premiere new music during Adele One Night Only, a new primetime CBS special.

    Filmed in Los Angeles, Adele One Night Only will see Adele perform some of the songs we’ll hear on 30, as well as a batch of her career-spanning highlights. Additionally, the two-hour event will include an interview with Adele conducted by Oprah Winfrey, where the former will discuss the inspirations behind her new music, her divorce, her weight loss, motherhood, and more. If you can’t catch the special live, Adele One Night Only will also be available to stream on Paramount+ after it airs on Sunday, November 14th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

    Last week, Adele made her long-awaited return with the new single “Easy On Me.” It set the new record for most Spotify streams in a single day, miraculously beating out BTS’ “Butter.” Revisit Consequence’s latest Song of the Week below. 30 arrives November 19th.

